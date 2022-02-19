 Bill Sheridan is expected to be Wisconsin's new inside linebackers coach
Wisconsin is expected to announce Bill Sheridan as its next ILBs coach

With spring camp right around the corner, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is one step closer to finalizing his on-field coaching staff.

Bill Sheridan, who was most recently the defensive line coach at Air Force, is expected to be announced as UW's new inside linebackers coach, sources told BadgerBlitz.com. Sheridan, 63, will take over for Bob Bostad, who moved over to the offensive line this offseason.

Sheridan's résumé reflects a recent trend for Chryst, who has added NFL experience in almost all of his most recent hires. New offensive coordinator Bobby Engram spent eight years with the Baltimore Ravens before he joined Wisconsin in late January. Gary Brown (Cowboys), Alvis Whitted (Packers) and Bobby April (Eagles, Jets, Bills) all have coaching experience at the professional level, while defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej (Giants, 49ers, Cardinals, Vikings) and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat (Steelers, Buccaneers, Patriots, Jets, Browns) each played in the NFL for multiple years. All six were added to the staff over the last five seasons.

Sheridan faces a tall task during his first season at UW. Jim Leonhard's defense has to replace starting inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, both of whom are preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. Tatum Grass, Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta are options to open spring camp with the No. 1 defense, but youngsters such as Jake Ratzlaff, Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney are also expected to be in the mix.

On the recruiting front, Sheridan, a Detroit native, could work in Michigan and help in Ohio, a state Joe Rudolph - now at Virginia Tech - manned for the Badgers during his time on staff. Bostad currently has Michigan on his recruiting list, but he could focus more on Minnesota, Indiana and national offensive linemen moving forward.

In the 2023 class, Wisconsin has an early commitment from inside linebacker Tyler Jansey. He and Sheridan could connect for the first time in person during UW's junior day on March 6.

Bill Sheridan's Coaching Career
School/Team Title  Years

Michigan

Graduate Assistant

1985-1986

Maine

Linebackers

1987-1988

Cincinnati

Linebackers

1989-1991

Army

Linebackers

1992-1995

Army

Defensive backs

1996-1997

Michigan State

Linebackers

1998-2000

Notre Dame

Safeties/Special teams

2001

Michigan

Linebackers/DL

2002-2004

New York Giants

Linebackers

2005-2008

New York Giants

Defensive coordinator

2009

Miami Dolphins

Linebackers

2010-2011

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defensive coordinator

2012-2013

Detroit Lions

Linebackers

2014-2017

Boston College

Linebackers

2018

Boston College

Defensive coordinator/LBs

2019

Air Force

Defensive line

2020-2021

Wisconsin

Inside linebackers

2022-present

On paper, Sheridan's hire puts Wisconsin's at 11 assistant coaches, one number higher than the allotted amount. With that, a member of the current staff may not return this spring, and there has been speculation about Brown's future with the program after he missed the Las Vegas Bowl due to an unspecified health issue. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote in late January that "Brown continues to deal with a health issue, complicating his status for 2022."

Wisconsin's Current Coaching Staff
Coach Title 

Paul Chryst

Head Coach

Jim Leonhard

Defensive coordinator/safeties

Bobby Engram

Offensive coordinator

Bobby April

OLBs/defensive run game coordinator

Bob Bostad

Offensive line

Gary Brown

Running backs

Chris Haering

Special teams coordinator

Ross Kolodziej

Defensive line

Hank Poteat

Cornerbacks

Mickey Turner

Tight ends

Alvis Whitted

Wide receivers

Bill Sheridan

Inside linebackers

