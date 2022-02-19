Wisconsin is expected to announce Bill Sheridan as its next ILBs coach
With spring camp right around the corner, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is one step closer to finalizing his on-field coaching staff.
Bill Sheridan, who was most recently the defensive line coach at Air Force, is expected to be announced as UW's new inside linebackers coach, sources told BadgerBlitz.com. Sheridan, 63, will take over for Bob Bostad, who moved over to the offensive line this offseason.
Sheridan's résumé reflects a recent trend for Chryst, who has added NFL experience in almost all of his most recent hires. New offensive coordinator Bobby Engram spent eight years with the Baltimore Ravens before he joined Wisconsin in late January. Gary Brown (Cowboys), Alvis Whitted (Packers) and Bobby April (Eagles, Jets, Bills) all have coaching experience at the professional level, while defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej (Giants, 49ers, Cardinals, Vikings) and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat (Steelers, Buccaneers, Patriots, Jets, Browns) each played in the NFL for multiple years. All six were added to the staff over the last five seasons.
Sheridan faces a tall task during his first season at UW. Jim Leonhard's defense has to replace starting inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, both of whom are preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. Tatum Grass, Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta are options to open spring camp with the No. 1 defense, but youngsters such as Jake Ratzlaff, Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney are also expected to be in the mix.
On the recruiting front, Sheridan, a Detroit native, could work in Michigan and help in Ohio, a state Joe Rudolph - now at Virginia Tech - manned for the Badgers during his time on staff. Bostad currently has Michigan on his recruiting list, but he could focus more on Minnesota, Indiana and national offensive linemen moving forward.
In the 2023 class, Wisconsin has an early commitment from inside linebacker Tyler Jansey. He and Sheridan could connect for the first time in person during UW's junior day on March 6.
|School/Team
|Title
|Years
|
Michigan
|
Graduate Assistant
|
1985-1986
|
Maine
|
Linebackers
|
1987-1988
|
Cincinnati
|
Linebackers
|
1989-1991
|
Army
|
Linebackers
|
1992-1995
|
Army
|
Defensive backs
|
1996-1997
|
Michigan State
|
Linebackers
|
1998-2000
|
Notre Dame
|
Safeties/Special teams
|
2001
|
Michigan
|
Linebackers/DL
|
2002-2004
|
New York Giants
|
Linebackers
|
2005-2008
|
New York Giants
|
Defensive coordinator
|
2009
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Linebackers
|
2010-2011
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Defensive coordinator
|
2012-2013
|
Detroit Lions
|
Linebackers
|
2014-2017
|
Boston College
|
Linebackers
|
2018
|
Boston College
|
Defensive coordinator/LBs
|
2019
|
Air Force
|
Defensive line
|
2020-2021
|
Wisconsin
|
Inside linebackers
|
2022-present
On paper, Sheridan's hire puts Wisconsin's at 11 assistant coaches, one number higher than the allotted amount. With that, a member of the current staff may not return this spring, and there has been speculation about Brown's future with the program after he missed the Las Vegas Bowl due to an unspecified health issue. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote in late January that "Brown continues to deal with a health issue, complicating his status for 2022."
|Coach
|Title
|
Paul Chryst
|
Head Coach
|
Jim Leonhard
|
Defensive coordinator/safeties
|
Bobby Engram
|
Offensive coordinator
|
Bobby April
|
OLBs/defensive run game coordinator
|
Bob Bostad
|
Offensive line
|
Gary Brown
|
Running backs
|
Chris Haering
|
Special teams coordinator
|
Ross Kolodziej
|
Defensive line
|
Hank Poteat
|
Cornerbacks
|
Mickey Turner
|
Tight ends
|
Alvis Whitted
|
Wide receivers
|
Bill Sheridan
|
Inside linebackers
