Wisconsin is expected to announce Bill Sheridan as its next ILBs coach

Bill Sheridan , who was most recently the defensive line coach at Air Force, is expected to be announced as UW's new inside linebackers coach, sources told BadgerBlitz.com. Sheridan, 63, will take over for Bob Bostad , who moved over to the offensive line this offseason.

With spring camp right around the corner, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst is one step closer to finalizing his on-field coaching staff.

Sheridan's résumé reflects a recent trend for Chryst, who has added NFL experience in almost all of his most recent hires. New offensive coordinator Bobby Engram spent eight years with the Baltimore Ravens before he joined Wisconsin in late January. Gary Brown (Cowboys), Alvis Whitted (Packers) and Bobby April (Eagles, Jets, Bills) all have coaching experience at the professional level, while defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej (Giants, 49ers, Cardinals, Vikings) and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat (Steelers, Buccaneers, Patriots, Jets, Browns) each played in the NFL for multiple years. All six were added to the staff over the last five seasons.

Sheridan faces a tall task during his first season at UW. Jim Leonhard's defense has to replace starting inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, both of whom are preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. Tatum Grass, Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta are options to open spring camp with the No. 1 defense, but youngsters such as Jake Ratzlaff, Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney are also expected to be in the mix.

On the recruiting front, Sheridan, a Detroit native, could work in Michigan and help in Ohio, a state Joe Rudolph - now at Virginia Tech - manned for the Badgers during his time on staff. Bostad currently has Michigan on his recruiting list, but he could focus more on Minnesota, Indiana and national offensive linemen moving forward.

In the 2023 class, Wisconsin has an early commitment from inside linebacker Tyler Jansey. He and Sheridan could connect for the first time in person during UW's junior day on March 6.