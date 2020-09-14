Braeden Moore, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark during his sophomore season at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Tennessee, has been in touch with multiple schools this summer.

Currently, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward lists offers from James Madison, Liberty, Oral Roberts, Rice, UC Davis and Western Illinois, but a handful of high-major programs could join the mix in the near future.

"We're waiting for that big offer to come in and I think that will spark my recruitment to another level," Moore told BadgerBlitz.com. "We've heard from almost 50 schools, so we're just waiting for that big one to set things off.