Myles Burkett's junior season was limited to just five games this past fall.

But the in-state quarterback from Franklin High School still put enough on tape to help bring in scholarships from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois.

"It feels great," Burkett told BadgerBlitz.com. "You know, having an opportunity to play college football and go to school for free is a blessing. But to now have options, it puts me in a better spot to make the best decision for me and my football career.