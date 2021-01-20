Wisconsin in early on 2023 Ohio ATH Trevor Carter
Not even halfway through his high school career at Ironton High School in Ohio, Trevor Carter already lists scholarships from Akron, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Toledo and West Virginia.
The early recruiting attention, according to the 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore, was not expected.
"Definitely surprised and, really, it all came at once and out of nowhere," Carter told BadgerBlitz.com. "I hadn’t really talked to very many coaches yet, and then Arkansas offered out of the blue.
"I'm very thankful for all of it. Recently I’ve been talking to a lot more colleges and getting even more attention. All of it is so awesome."
