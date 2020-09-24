Since then, college coaches from across the country have been gathering information on the 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver in the 2022 class.

"Right now I'm hearing the most from Akron, Cal., Old Dominion and Buffalo," McMillan told BadgerBlitz.com. "Most of the coaches said they wanted to offer because of my ability to go up and get the ball and make big plays when my team needs it.

"My route running and my strong hands are other things coaches like. I 'm working a lot on my speed going into this season."

Akron, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Massachusetts and Toledo have extended scholarships so far to McMillan, who had 41 receptions for 662 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. Wisconsin has shown increased interest this month.

"I've talked to most of the recruiting staff from Wisconsin and they've been telling me to hop on board with what they have going on over there," McMillan said. "They want me to keep working as we build our relationship. I've also been receiving lots of mail and am still hoping to hear from Coach (Alvis) Whitted.

"They stand out a lot to me right now and I'd love to have an offer from Wisconsin. It's a great school that wins a lot of games."

Prior to campuses shutting down last spring, McMillan, an all-league selection, was able to visit Syracuse and Buffalo.

"I still talk to Syracuse here and there," McMillan said. "I loved the campus and the visit - really everything about it, to be honest. Buffalo is also a great school and I'm hearing a little bit from schools closer to home like Rutgers. It's close to home and I don't really want to go too far for school. But if it's a place I really like, I'll have to consider it.

"Relationships are my No. 1 thing and I also want to go somewhere where they have my major, which is criminal justice."

In the 2022 class, the Badgers have known offers out to wide receivers Luther Burden (St. Louis, MO), CJ Williams (Santa Ana, CA), Tyler Morris (LaGrange Park, IL), Kojo Antwi (Suwanee, GA), Isaiah Horton (Murfreesboro, TN), Sam Mbake (Snellville, GA), Omar Cooper Jr. (Indianapolis, IN), Joseph Griffin (Springfield, MA) and Mehki Wall (Greensboro, NC).