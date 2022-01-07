Wisconsin in a good spot with 2023 WR Justin Marshall after visit, offer

A few weeks removed, the 6-foot, 180-pound junior from Merrillville High School in Indiana is still feeling good about the Badgers.

Justin Marshall visited Wisconsin in mid-December, a trip that landed the 2023 wide receiver his first Power 5 offer.

"Wisconsin was real nice. I got to see the facilities and all their trophies - stuff like that," Marshall told BadgerBlitz.com. "Their staff showed me their workout plan and all their coaches seemed really nice.

"It felt great to get that first big offer from them."

Marshall, who had 28 receptions for 695 yards and 11 touchdowns as junior, learned about his scholarship from UW during a conversation with head coach Paul Chryst.

"I talked to the head coach and he said he liked my film and how explosive I was," Marshall said. "He said he wanted to get me out there for another visit.

"The coaching staff is what stood out to me. I really like Wisconsin and they're one of my top schools right now."

Boston College, Ball State and Central Michigan have also extended offers at this point in Marshall's recruitment.

"The offer from Boston College - it was nice," Marshall said. "The coach was funny in how he delivered the offer. He showed me pictures of the facility and the field and said he wants to get me down there for a visit.

"I'm also hearing from Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio and Kent State. I want to get back to Wisconsin for another visit but I don't have any planned right now."