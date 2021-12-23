Wisconsin Hoops Cancels George Mason Game Due to COVID

MADISON, Wis. – For the first time since the opening weeks of the nonconference season, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard had his full allotment of players available to him to practice. It turned out to be a bad omen.

Just hours before their scheduled 6 p.m. tipoff, Wisconsin announced it was canceling its game against George Mason after UW medical officials found positive COVID-19 tests within the Wisconsin program.

The decision follows the news Tuesday that Wisconsin women's basketball was forced to cancel its Thursday afternoon game against Eastern Illinois because of positive COVID results.

The Badgers were originally supposed to play Morgan State but that game was canceled over the weekend because of COVID concerns in the Bears program. UW signed a contract with George Mason late Tuesday.

This is the first known instance of a COVID outbreak within the Wisconsin program. The Badgers had two games rescheduled and one canceled last season due to COVID issues with their opponents.

Wisconsin has not played since December 15. The Badgers' next scheduled game is its final nonconference game of the season, hosting Illinois State at the Kohl Center on Dec.29.