Thursday evening, Wisconsin announced Snider as the Badgers new strength and conditioning coach for men's basketball. This past season, Snider, who has been at the school for the past decade, worked with both the men's hockey and basketball programs at UW.

“First off, I want to thank all of the student-athletes I’ve had the privilege to work with,” Snider said in a release through the university. “Without them trusting in me to help shape and mold them as athletes, none of this would be possible. A huge thank you as well to my coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and those I’ve worked with who have empowered and challenged me to do my job to the fullest."

Snider takes over for Eric Helland, who resigned from the basketball program in February of 2020. He had been the strength and conditioning coach for men's basketball since 2013.

"We got a chance to observe and interact with Jim over the last six to nine months while he has been working with our team, and we really learned a lot about him," head coach Greg Gard said in the same release. "Not only did everyone inside our program give him the highest of marks, but we also found from speaking with people across the industry and outside of our athletic department that he's as highly regarded as they come.

"With 20 years of experience in strength training, Jim is a student of his craft, always learning and implementing cutting-edge and innovative strategy. He's very astute at modifying his training not only based on the sport, but also tailoring plans to fit the specific individual.

"Jim is extremely loyal to UW and our program and I know he's really excited to continue helping our program develop and grow. The quality of his work and the impact he made this season really made this decision an easy one."

Snider, who also spent two years as assistant director of strength and conditioning at the University of Minnesota after his first stint at Wisconsin, has a very young group to work with. This summer, UW is expected to have 12 players who are either entering their first or second year in the program. Jachcobi Neath, a transfer from Wake Forest, and Tyler Wahl, are entering their third year of college basketball, while Brad Davison is set to begin his fifth.

“I am looking forward to my new challenges with Wisconsin basketball," Snider said. "The foundation has been set by those who held this position before me, and I am indebted to my predecessor as a mentor and a friend. Thank you to Coach Gard and his staff for having the confidence in me, not only as a coach but as a person, as well. I look forward to continuing to build and elevate the Wisconsin men's basketball program.”