Chryst announced the hiring of Poteat on Thursday, likely rounding out his 2021 football coaching staff that includes a new defensive line coach ( Ross Kolodziej ) and new director of strength and conditioning coach ( Shaun Snee ).

MADISON, Wis. – Before getting his first assistant coaching opportunity at Kent State six years ago, cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat got an opportunity to spend two seasons learning as a graduate assistant under head coach Paul Chryst at the University of Pittsburgh. He evidently made an impression.

“I'm excited to be working with Hank again,” Chryst said in a statement. “He’s a tremendous person and a great coach. I’m really fired up for our players to get the chance to be coached by Hank because I think he’s a terrific teacher and will really connect with our guys.”

A cornerbacks coach for the last six seasons with Kent State (2015-16) and Toledo (2017-20), Poteat fills the staff vacancy created when quarterback coach Jon Budmayr left to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado State. Choosing not to fill the role with another quarterback coach suggest that Chryst will likely handle the role himself.

A two-time first-team all-conference cornerback at the University of Pittsburgh (1996-99), Poteat helped Toledo win the MAC title in his first season on staff in 2017, a year in which the Rockets ranked No. 22 nationally in passing efficiency defense. One of the most successful students has been Toledo’s Samuel Womack – who ranked in a tie for fourth nationally with 15 pass breakups as a junior in 2019 and was named first-team All-MAC by Pro Football Focus in 2020.

“First and foremost, what drew me to the job is Coach Chryst,” Poteat said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to work with him and his staff again is exciting, and I’m thrilled to be able to reconnect. This is also a great step in my career as a coach.”

Hiring Poteat likely frees defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard of some of his responsibilities, as he’s held the dual role of coordinating the defense while coaching the cornerbacks and safeties the last five seasons. Leonhard turned down an opportunity to become the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers earlier this month.

Since Leonhard has been on staff, Wisconsin’s defense ranks second in scoring, third in total defense, fourth in rushing defense and fifth in passing defense in the FBS. Poteat will coach a unit that returns starters Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, as well as possesses plenty of young depth mostly recruited by Leonhard.

Both Leonhard and Potent had 10-year NFL careers. Potent was a third-round selection by Pittsburgh in the 2000 NFL Draft and also played for Tampa Bay, New England, the New York Jets and Cleveland. He won a Super Bowl ring with the 2004 New England Patriots.

“I've heard so many good things about Coach Leonhard from guys that we both crossed paths with in the NFL,” Poteat said. “We both have similar backgrounds in terms of being in the league for a long time and playing for several teams throughout our careers. More importantly we have similar backgrounds and ideas in terms of how we approach coaching young men. That's another thing that really drew me to the job.”

Poteat is the fifth coach on Wisconsin’s staff who also worked with Chryst at Pittsburgh, joining Kolodziej, Snee, associate head coach/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, special teams coordinator Chris Hearing and tight ends coach Mickey Turner.