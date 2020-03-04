Gilmore was a member of Chryst’s first staff in 2015 and was largely responsible for the recruitment and development of Quintez Cephus , the team’s leading receiver last season. UW returns two seniors in Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor coming off two disappointing seasons and a lot of unproven depth.

MADISON, Wis. – With Ted Gilmore leaving for a big pay day as Michigan State’s tight end, University of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst has hired former Packers receivers coach Alvis Whitted to fill out the vacancy on his coaching staff.

Whitted, 45, has a coaching background in both the college and the NFL, although his bigger success came on the collegiate level. Getting his first Division-1 assistant coaching job at Colorado State in 2012, Whitted (WHITT-id) mentored three All-Americans in his seven seasons, including two consensus first-team All-Americans who also were finalists for the Biletnikoff Award (Rashard Higgins in 2014, Michael Gallup in 2017). Whitted also coached receivers at Division III Millsaps College and was an offensive quality-control assistant for UCLA prior to his stint with the Rams.

Whitted NFL experience came last season with the Green Bay Packers. Three-time Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams led the receivers with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns, despite missing four games, but the Packers’ next three pass catchers were running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and tight end Jimmy Graham. Head coach Matt LaFleur fired Whitted at the end of January, making him the scapegoat for a position group that battled injuries and was mostly comprised of players who entered the league as undrafted free agents.

A college receiver at North Carolina State, Whitted was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round (No. 192 overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Jaguars and five seasons with the Oakland Raiders, appearing in 123 games with 24 starts over his career. He caught 74 passes for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns in his career and played in AFC championship games with Jacksonville in 2000 and Oakland in 2002.

Wisconsin is set to open spring practices next week.