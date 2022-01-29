 Bobby Engram comes to Wisconsin from the Baltimore Ravens
Wisconsin hires Bobby Engram as its new offensive coordinator

Wisconsin has hired Bobby Engram as its next offensive coordinator, a school official confirmed with BadgerBlitz.com on Saturday.

Engram comes to the Badgers after spending the last eight years with the Baltimore Raves as both a wide receivers (2014-2018) and tight ends (2019-2022) coach.

Bobby Engram is Wisconsin's new offensive coordinator.
Bobby Engram is Wisconsin's new offensive coordinator. ((AP Photo/Gail Burton))

UW did not have an offensive coordinator during the 2021 season. Instead, head coach Paul Chryst called plays and coached the quarterbacks. The Badgers ranked 88th in total offense (371.1 yards per game) and 120th in passing offensive (160.2 yards per game) last year.

According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Engram's position group has yet to be determined. On paper, his experience is with tight ends and wide receivers, units currently headed by Mickey Turner and Alvis Whitted, respectively.

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, the Badgers are expected to bring in Bob Bostad, who oversaw UW's inside linebackers the last five seasons, to coach the offensive line. Bostad will replace Joe Rudolph, who is now on staff at Virginia Tech.

On the recruiting front, Engram could help Wisconsin in Maryland and Pennsylvania, among other spots on the East Coast. During the Rivals.com era (2002), the Badgers have signed 17 scholarship athletes from Pennsylvania but only six from Maryland.

Bobby Engram's Playing and Coaching Career
School/Team Coach/Player Title  Years

Penn State

Player

Wide receiver

1992-1996

Chicago Bears

Player

Wide receiver

1996-2000

Seattle Seahawks

Player

Wide receiver

2001-2008

Kansas City Chiefs

Player

Wide receiver

2009

Cleveland Browns

Coach

Wide receiver

2010

San Francisco 49ers

Coach

Off. assistant

2011

Pittsburgh Panthers

Coach

Wide receivers

2012-2013

Baltimore Raves

Coach

Wide receivers

2014-2018

Baltimore Ravens

Coach

Tight ends

2019-2021

Wisconsin Badgers

Coach

Off. coordinator

2022-present

