Wisconsin hires Bobby Engram as its new offensive coordinator

Engram comes to the Badgers after spending the last eight years with the Baltimore Raves as both a wide receivers (2014-2018) and tight ends (2019-2022) coach.

Wisconsin has hired Bobby Engram as its next offensive coordinator, a school official confirmed with BadgerBlitz.com on Saturday.

UW did not have an offensive coordinator during the 2021 season. Instead, head coach Paul Chryst called plays and coached the quarterbacks. The Badgers ranked 88th in total offense (371.1 yards per game) and 120th in passing offensive (160.2 yards per game) last year.

According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Engram's position group has yet to be determined. On paper, his experience is with tight ends and wide receivers, units currently headed by Mickey Turner and Alvis Whitted, respectively.

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, the Badgers are expected to bring in Bob Bostad, who oversaw UW's inside linebackers the last five seasons, to coach the offensive line. Bostad will replace Joe Rudolph, who is now on staff at Virginia Tech.

On the recruiting front, Engram could help Wisconsin in Maryland and Pennsylvania, among other spots on the East Coast. During the Rivals.com era (2002), the Badgers have signed 17 scholarship athletes from Pennsylvania but only six from Maryland.