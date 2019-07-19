CHICAGO - During the second part of the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst spoke to the large media contingent gathered inside the Hilton Chicago on Friday morning. Unlike Thursday afternoon's conversation in front of local beat reporters in attendance at the annual event, Chryst fielded questions from a variety of national media Friday morning. And once again like a day prior, similar topics like running back Jonathan Taylor and the upcoming quarterback competition were brought up. “I’m excited to be here and for you to get to know the three players that came to Chicago with us," Chryst said in his opening remarks. "All three [are] great representatives of our program. All three a little bit different. I think that’s what’s fun about getting to coach a team is it’s made up of all different types of individuals that come together. I think Tyler Biadasz, Chris Orr and Jonathan Taylor are great representatives of our team. "I like our team, and I appreciate what they’ve done to this point. Certainly looking forward to starting fall camp and making the most out of the opportunity that is this season.”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM CHRYST'S MEDIA SESSION, PART ONE: THE QUARTERBACKS

The last question posed to Chryst during his 15-minute session may have produced the most entertaining response. What’s your quarterback situation this season, Coach? “We’re going to have one. We’re going to have four," Chryst said. "I like our group. I appreciate a lot of what Jack Coan did for us last year. Jack got five starts, and I thought he got better in each one of those starts. Like what we were talking about earlier, having that experience of having played and then being able to learn from that and take a whole offseason -- a winter, a spring and a summer -- I think Jack has gone about it the right way and has gotten better. “I also like two young quarterbacks that have been in the program in Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom. I like what they’ve done not just this spring and summer but from really kind of in their development. Certainly we’re really excited about Graham [Mertz]. He’s early in on the process, so I like the group that we have. I’m thankful that we’ve got Jack coming back that has played in games, and certainly looking forward to fall camp and seeing the growth and development of all of them.” [Note: Coan played in five games, but started four] The subject of Mertz's personality came up. The 2019 All-American Bowl MVP and former four-star signal caller enrolled early at Wisconsin this past winter and took advantage of spring ball reps. Chryst noted his young signal caller has "a great personality" and has "done a nice job" of getting to know the team. “There’s a lot of buzz and talk about him and I think he’s handled it well, and the team has handled it as well," Chryst said. "I appreciate [that] he’s the same person. He again, is one that’s grounded. Unbelievable worker, and certainly I think he’s going through a lot. "Any of the freshmen -- we had three freshmen come in early and they’re experiencing a lot for the first time. Going to school and being away from home and obviously there’s a ton of football with it. I think all three have handled it, Graham’s handled it well. I’m excited for those three, Graham in particular, who went through spring. And then you have summer and now to be able to go into fall camp and it’s not all new to them, but I’ve been impressed with how Graham has handled himself. "I think again, he cares about a lot about his teammates and is a good teammate himself, a good person, and I think that’s a great place to start.”

ON JONATHAN TAYLOR'S EMERGING LEADERSHIP AND DECLARING EARLY FOR THE DRAFT