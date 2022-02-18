Wisconsin Hasn't Shied Away from Close Game Jitters

“We love being in these environments,” senior Brad Davison said. “We love the runs of games. We always talk about a team might throw a punch, but it’s always our duty and our opportunity to throw one back. If they’re going to make some shots or get out in transition and see some shots go down, now it’s opportunity to stop that run and throw one ourselves.”

Tuesday’s road contest saw the Badgers down as many as seven points three times in the second half, trailing for nearly 14 minutes, but found a way to scratch out a 74-69 victory over Indiana in Assembly Hall. It’s a game that could have, should have created heart palpitations. Not for Wisconsin, which has become well versed in what it needs to do when its back is firmly planted against the wall.

MADISON, Wis. – In the era of name, image, and likeness, the executives of Barbasol Shaving should draw up endorsement paperwork and send it to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Through 25 games, it’s evident no team in the country enjoys a closer shave more than them.

Shooting 53.8 percent in the second half, Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) only needed to lead for 5 minutes, 15 seconds to sweep the season series against the Hoosiers by a combined 10 points. Including that 22-point comeback against the Hoosiers in December, UW is 7-0 in conference games decided by six points or less and 12-1 in such games overall, the best mark in the country.

“You’re going to be in tight games. By and large, the games are going to be like that,” head coach Greg Gard said. “You are going to have a tight-possession game. Cruising to the finish line finished up in our nonconference in December. For these three months, it’s a battle every night.”

This past week validates that claim. Of the six other games in the Big Ten games on the schedule this past week, three were decided by fewer than six points.

To say the 20-win Badgers are a team without flaws is foolish. Heading into Sunday’s matinee against Michigan (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten), Wisconsin ranks last in the conference in shooting (42.3 percent) and second-to-last in 3-point shooting (31.1). UW’s defense has been good at points, but the Badgers have struggled when tasked with stopping a talented low post scorer like Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell (46 pts in two games), Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (37 pts), or Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (30 pts Tuesday).

And there’s also the matter of what happens when Johnny Davis looks mortal in crunch time. The sophomore scored Wisconsin’s last 13 points to squeeze past the Hoosiers, delivered 25 to ease past a now-reeling Michigan State, and scored 27 of his career-high 37 points after halftime to shock No.3 Purdue on the road.

But against Rutgers, Davis had no points the final 10 minutes, attempted one shot in the final five minutes and committed three turnovers in the final 4:07. After UW took a 60-59 with 4:49 remaining, the Badgers didn’t score again until 30 seconds remained, eight empty possessions that included four turnovers and no offensive rebounds. Those four turnovers (half of the eight the Badgers had in the second half – their highest turnover rate for a half all season) led to seven points.

The only players who attempted shots during that stretch were Tyler Wahl (1-2), Davison (1-2), Davis 0-1, and Chucky Hepburn (0-1).

However, the month of February has shown all the league’s top contenders are vulnerable.

Purdue (23-4, 12-4) – which leads Wisconsin by a half game in the conference standings – is a liability defensively, ranked 98th in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom. The Boilermakers faced three ranked teams in their final five games, two on the road and one being at the Kohl Center

Illinois (18-7, 11-4) looked like the clear frontrunner of the league when they picked a part Wisconsin at the State Farm Center in the two team’s only regular season meeting on Feb.2. Since then, the Illini have alternated wins and losses, the latest being a 70-59 loss at Rutgers Wednesday.

Ohio State (16-6, 9-4) is tied with Purdue, Illinois, and Wisconsin in the loss column but will have to play seven games in 16 days after having two games postponed because of COVID.

Suddenly, Rutgers has added its name to the mix. Becoming the first team in college basketball with wins over ranked teams in four consecutive games, the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5) hold wins over the top five teams in the current conference standings. They travel to Purdue Saturday and Michigan Wednesday before hosting Wisconsin on Feb.26.

Following Sunday, UW’s final four games are against teams that are 3-1 against. Not surprisingly, the Badgers margin of victory in those three games was just 6.3 points.

“This group is a tough-minded group,” Gard said. “They are very connected. They’ll battle. They’ll fight. They kept coming to the huddle the last seven, eight, nine minutes and said, ‘we’re not going to lose.’ They have that mindset to them. When there’s a will, there’s a way.”