Wisconsin was the first school to offer Jack Robison in July of 2021. Since then, the coaching staff, led by assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, has kept in consistent contact with the 2024 wing from Lakeville North High School in Minnesota.

"I'm in contact with Coach Krabbenhoft all the time and we have a really good relationship," Robison told BadgerBlitz.com. "They were the first school to reach out to me and I've built that relationship with them. Coach (Sharif) Chambliss and Coach (Greg) Gard have also seen me play a lot and I try to stay in touch with them all the time.