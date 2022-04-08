Wisconsin Guard Lorne Bowman Leaves Badgers Program

"We completely understand and support Lorne's decision to step away from the program and university. We know this is what's best for him currently and also for his future," head coach Greg Gard said in a release. "He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger. Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo. We intend to stay close with the Bowmans and wish Lo all the best in his future."

Missing the final eight games of the season for what the team labeled as a non-COVID health issue, the redshirt freshman guard "will continue his education and athletic career closer to home," according to a release.

Bowman is the fourth underclassman to leave the program since March 20. Sophomore forward Ben Carlson and redshirt freshman forward Matthew Mors entered the transfer portal and sophomore guard Johnny Davis declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Mors also cited the desire to play closer to his home and announced his commitment to South Dakota State Friday.

"First and foremost I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game of basketball at a high level," Bowman said in a statement. "I want to thank coach Greg Gard, Dean Oliver, Joe Krabbenhoft, and Sharif Chambliss, and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents. To my teammates, I will never forget you guys. To Badger Nation, I want to thank you for all the support and love you showed me and the team this season. The University of Wisconsin will always have a special place in my heart. May God bless you all!"

Bowman committed to Wisconsin in November 2018 for the program’s 2020 class and had a window to provide minutes last season. But after 2 1/2 months on campus, Bowman went home following summer workouts to deal with a private family issue. He ended up withdrawing from school during the fall semester before taking online classes from his home during the spring. He eventually arrived for summer workouts in June.

“I needed to be there,” Bowman told BadgerBlitz this past season. “It needed my attention. I’m glad I was able to get through that.”

Once able to get his conditioning back, Bowman was UW’s first guard option off the bench. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 22 games (10.4 minutes) and was UW’s best 3-point shooter at 40 percent (12-for-30). His absence was felt in Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State after starting guard Chucky Hepburn went down with a sprained ankle.

Following the defeat, Gard said that Bowman had returned to Detroit in mid-February and was taking classes virtually, adding he was “hopeful” that the guard would return this offseason.

“He's working with our medical staff and doing all his school stuff right now,” Gard said. “We're talking to him. The staff face-timed with him yesterday. He's in a good place. We're just trying to continue to support him and help him. Him as a person always take precedent over him as a player and we’ll make sure to walk that forward.”

Bowman’s departure opens a fourth scholarship for Wisconsin, which plans to be active in the transfer portal to find pieces to build around returning starters Hepburn, forward Tyler Wahl, and former Steven Crowl.