Wisconsin guard Jack Nelson 'going to give the most effort every time'

"But excited, too, because I got the opportunity to roll with the big dogs."

"I never played guard before, and I was like, I’m 6-foot-7, what am I doing?" Nelson told reporters on Aug. 11. "At the time, I was 275 [pounds]. Like, what? Josh Seltzner ’s 330 [pounds] at the time. I don't know even how tall he is, 6-foot-5.

Rudolph wanted Nelson, who received reps at tackle last season during mop-up time in the lopsided win at Michigan, to slide inside and learn the guard spot. The former four-star prospect recalled dueling emotions of excitement and nervousness.

Flash forward to August with some added weight to his 6-foot-7 frame, Nelson continues to receive the first-team reps into the second week of all camp. This while competing with a fourth-year player who has two years' experience ahead of him for the spot.

"[Nelson] really competes hard. He finds a way to stay out there, to stay available," Rudolph said on Aug. 14. "He fights through injury. I'm really proud of him, and I'm really proud of Michael Furtney, who has been repping right behind him. He's been doing one heck of a job, and he can play both sides.

"And I just really liked the way those two have gone after it, helped each other even though they're competing together. It's been a great example what a teammate and what being part of this program is all about."

Nelson arrived in Madison as an early enrollee in January 2020, mentioning to reporters last week that he came in around 270 pounds after a storied high school career that culminated with playing in the All-American Bowl. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, wiped out the chance to see reps for spring practices that year.

UW listed Nelson at 289 pounds on last year's fall roster and 297 pounds this spring, though he believes he weighed about 275-280 pounds when discussion began of the move to guard and 280-285 during those sessions in April. Nelson has continued to grow to around 305 pounds.

Sliding inside to guard, according to Nelson, involves becoming more physical.

"The interior play's definitely more physical, heavier, faster than at tackle," Nelson said. "Because at tackle, you're hitting stuff on, taking a couple steps, four, five, six, seven, multiple kick sets. You know, an outside linebacker, a d-end that's... I don't even know how much.

"But when you're at guard, everything's on your first and second step, maybe third. You're trying to take over nose guards, hitting linebackers and heavier defensive tackles, 300-plus guys every time. It's a welcomed challenge. It's different, but then again, it's still offensive line. Nothing too different."

Nelson, the Stoughton, Wis., product, received compliments from a couple of upperclassmen since last month. Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn talked during Big Ten Media Days in late July about his mentality as an offensive lineman.

Tight end Jake Ferguson mentioned the interactions between Sanborn, a Butkus Award watch list candidate and 2021 Big Ten preseason honoree, and Nelson during a July episode of WOZN's "The Camp." Redshirt senior defensive end Matt Henningsen recalled how he and the redshirt freshman lineman "kind of get fired up sometimes with each other."

"He's a young guy, so he's always got something to prove, right?" Henningsen said on Aug. 5. "Those young guys always have something to prove. So me being an older veteran, it's just kind of like, you get in those little scuffles and you get kind of upset with each other sometimes, but you know, it's all to make each other better.

"It's pretty cool seeing how much he's just gotten better over just like a year, like the year that he's been here. Even with the limited reps that we've gotten because of COVID with all this stuff, so it's pretty cool to see."

Henningsen also praised Nelson during that Wisconsin media day before describing the aforementioned interior battles.

"You can already tell he's a special type of player, a special type of athlete, and he's got a different type of attitude than I've actually ever seen," Henningsen said. "The way he approaches everything. He has no regard for his body, he just wants to play. He just wants to be the best, right?

"It's kind of special to see, cause I got to go against him a lot in spring ball. Being a young guy and being as athletic and as technically good as he is, you can tell that he's put in time. You can tell that he's just done everything he can to be the best player he can be."