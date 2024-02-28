The $285 Million project is still in the design stage and construction isn't slated to begin until 2025. It will replace the gym attached to Camp Randall Stadium known as The Shell, as well as the McClain Center turf where the football team currently holds its indoor practices.

MADISON – The Wisconsin State Building Commission officially approved the construction of a new indoor facility for Badger football, the university announced Wednesday.

“This is another exciting step in the process,” Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said. “We are grateful for the support of the State Building Commission, but also from so many different stakeholders. Launched by a generous leadership gift of $20 million from Ted and Mary Kellner, we are thrilled with the enthusiasm and investment in our athletic department and specifically our football program.”

A new indoor facility has been high on Wisconsin's to-do list. The McClain center, which opened in 1988, is only 80 yards in length and the roof is too low to practice kicks and punts.

The Building Commission also approved a reduction of the size of the Kohl Center ice sheet, going from Olympic size to NHL size.

Wisconsin is also in the midst of a project to renovate the turf in Camp Randall Stadium, adding a new, $5.5 million heated field so that the Badgers could potentially host a playoff game in the CFP's new expanded format.

The new facility isn't just for football — it's expected to impact the majority of Wisconsin's 800 student athletes across 23 sports.