Wisconsin Freshman Matthew Mors Enters Transfer Portal

MADISON, Wis. – Matthew Mors made the decision last fall to redshirt so he could have a better chance of making an immediate impact in college basketball. He may get that chance, but it’s unlikely to be with the University of Wisconsin. A day after Wisconsin’s 2021-22 season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Mors put his name in the transfer portal. Verbal Commits first reported the move, and Mors later confirmed it with BadgerBlitz.

Wisconsin freshman Matthew Mors enters the transfer portal after one season with the Badgers. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

One of four prospects in the 2021 signing class, a class that included three forwards, Mors was rated a three-star prospect and picked the Badgers over Colorado, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and TCU. He was rated the No.24 power forward in the country and the No.143 overall prospect by Rivals.com. His only appearance for the Badgers came in Wisconsin’s November exhibition game against UW-Whitewater, a game in which he recorded two rebounds. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the decision was rooted in Mors being homesick. “He just wants to go home," Gard told the paper. "That is the root of it. How do you dispute that? I can’t. We talk about family and all that kind of stuff. I’m not going to say that that’s not important." A three-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, Mors averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game his senior season at Yankton (SD) High. He was expected to compete with sophomore Ben Carlson and fellow redshirt freshman Chris Hodges for UW's third forward spot behind junior Tyler Wahl and sophomore Steven Crowl.