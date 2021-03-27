A third player from Wisconsin's 2020-21 roster has put his name in the transfer portal.

Late Friday evening, news broke that Nate Reuvers would explore possible transfer options this spring. It was previously announced that Reuvers, who will earn his mater's degree from UW in May, would not be back with the program next season.

Reuvers joined fellow Wisconsin seniors Walk McGrory (South Dakota) and Trevor Anderson (undecided) as players who entered the portal this month.