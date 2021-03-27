 Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers played for seasons at Wisconsin.
Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers enters the transfer portal

A third player from Wisconsin's 2020-21 roster has put his name in the transfer portal.

Late Friday evening, news broke that Nate Reuvers would explore possible transfer options this spring. It was previously announced that Reuvers, who will earn his mater's degree from UW in May, would not be back with the program next season.

Reuvers joined fellow Wisconsin seniors Walk McGrory (South Dakota) and Trevor Anderson (undecided) as players who entered the portal this month.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Reuvers made 104 starts over four seasons with the Badgers. He is currently Wisconsin's all-time leader in blocked shots (180).

A highly-anticipated senior season, however, did not go as planned. A Preseason All-Big Ten selection, Reuvers struggled throughout the year and lost his starting job midway through the season. He averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game and shot just 28.6 percent from the three-point line.

During his recruitment, Reuvers had offers from Creighton, Minnesota, North Carolina State and Northwestern, among others. Returning home to play for the Gophers and new head coach Ben Johnson could be an option for Reuvers.

Decisions for Wisconsin's Senior Class
Player Pos. Eligibility  Decision 

Trevor Anderson

PG

R-Senior

Transfer portal

D'Mitrik Trice

PG

R-Senior

Not returning

Micah Potter

PF/C

R-Senior

Not returning

Aleem Ford

Wing

R-Senior

Not returning

Brad Davison

SG

Senior

Undecided

Nate Reuvers

C

Senior

Transfer portal

Walt McGrory

SG

Senior

Transfer/South Dakota
