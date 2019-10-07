News More News
Week 7 Wisconsin injury report: Three Badgers questionable

Jake Kocorowski
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers released their Week 7 preliminary report and depth chart on Monday morning.

UW (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) lists three players -- inside linebacker Leo Chenal (head), safety Madison Cone (left leg) and fullback Mason Stokke (head) -- as questionable heading into Saturday's matchup against Michigan State (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN).

Previously, Chenal missed Wisconsin's win against Northwestern due to a head injury.

Sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams, who played against Kent State after missing the previous three games due to a left leg injury, is no longer on the injury report.

Preliminary Injury Report (Michigan State)
Questionable  Out Out for the Season

ILB Leo Chenal (Head)


WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)

S Madison Cone (Leg/Left)


TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)

FB Mason Stokke (Head)


LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)


S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)


TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)

TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
Week 7 Depth Chart (Michigan State)
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)

G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)

C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)

RB

J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)

G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)

FB

J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)

M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)

WR

A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

WR

K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)

Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)

TE

J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)

C. Sampson (R-FR | 6-4, 280)

LT

C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)

T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)

LG

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328) OR

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

C

T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)

RG

J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327) OR

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

RT

L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)

D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)



DE

I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)

M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)

NT

B. Williams (SO | 6-2, 300)

K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)

DE

G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279)

D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)

OLB

Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)

T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)

ILB

C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)

M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)

ILB

J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)

L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)

OLB

N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)

I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)

CB

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)

C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)

SS

R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)

C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)

FS

E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)

J. Torchio (R-FR | 601, 205)

CB

D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)

R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)




P

A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

FG

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

KO

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

LS

A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)

P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)

H

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)

PR

J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

KR

A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
