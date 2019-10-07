MADISON -- The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers released their Week 7 preliminary report and depth chart on Monday morning.

UW (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) lists three players -- inside linebacker Leo Chenal (head), safety Madison Cone (left leg) and fullback Mason Stokke (head) -- as questionable heading into Saturday's matchup against Michigan State (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN).

Previously, Chenal missed Wisconsin's win against Northwestern due to a head injury.

Sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams, who played against Kent State after missing the previous three games due to a left leg injury, is no longer on the injury report.