Redshirt junior center Tyler Biadasz claimed another preseason accolade. Tuesday, the Wisconsin offensive lineman was named to the 2019 Outland Trophy watch list. The annual award is given to "the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense."

Both the Big Ten and SEC hold 13 watch list candidates, tied for most among all conferences. Biadasz joins 12 other Big Ten linemen to hold this distinction, which includes the following:

*Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson

*Indiana offensive lineman Coy Cronk

*Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson

*Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford

*Purdue defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal

*Michigan offensive lineman Michael Onwenu

*Michgian offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz

*Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan

*Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater

*Michigan state defensive lineman Raequan Williams

*Penn State defensive lineman Robert Windsor

*Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs