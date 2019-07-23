Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz named to 2019 Outland Trophy watch list
Redshirt junior center Tyler Biadasz claimed another preseason accolade. Tuesday, the Wisconsin offensive lineman was named to the 2019 Outland Trophy watch list. The annual award is given to "the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense."
Both the Big Ten and SEC hold 13 watch list candidates, tied for most among all conferences. Biadasz joins 12 other Big Ten linemen to hold this distinction, which includes the following:
*Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson
*Indiana offensive lineman Coy Cronk
*Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson
*Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford
*Purdue defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal
*Michigan offensive lineman Michael Onwenu
*Michgian offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz
*Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan
*Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater
*Michigan state defensive lineman Raequan Williams
*Penn State defensive lineman Robert Windsor
*Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs
The past two seasons, Biadasz has become an anchor on Wisconsin's offensive line in starting all 27 games at center. Rather than declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, he returned to Wisconsin for his redshirt junior campaign. Along with left tackle Cole Van Lanen, the two are expected to help continue the tradition of Wisconsin's offensive line this season after replacing four starters from a year ago.
Last week in midst of Big Ten Media Days, Biadasz also claimed a Rimington Trophy watch list honor. That award is given each year to the nation's "most outstanding NCAA FBS center."
