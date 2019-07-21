CHICAGO -- On Friday, both local and national media asked the three Wisconsin Badgers representatives at Big Ten Media Days a variety of questions during the hour-long session granted for each player. One topic BadgerBlitz.com wanted to discuss with the three team leaders: who they believed stood out during the summer, the workouts and the conditioning sessions? For junior running back Jonathan Taylor, the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner did not need to look far as he pointed out a fellow tailback.

Isaac Guerendo (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

"Isaac Guerendo's speed has definitely stood out to me," Taylor said. "I mean, that guy is a blazer." Do not forget, Guerendo boasted elite speed by winning a state title in the 100 meters with a 10.51-second time as a high school senior. The redshirt freshman played in four games last season but transitioned back to running back in the spring. According to redshirt junior center Tyler Biadasz, though he may not have had many chances to watch the younger Badgers train, he looked at the class of 2019 as a whole. "I mean, sometimes we'd get different lift groups so the incoming freshmen I don't get to see very often," Biadasz said. "But I think that the group as a whole, I think they're working hard, and that's all you can ask for. Even though they may not know the playbook all in one right now - even if they do know the playbook - all you can ask for right now before we get the pads on is just to work hard and to [have] the willingness to learn and to pick the veterans' brains of how this works and how that works. "That's what I did, and I think if you have that as freshmen coming in as a group, I think that's a very good start."