TAMPA -- The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers overwhelmed the South Florida Bulls during a 49-0 victory Friday night inside Raymond James Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com brings back our position-by-position grading series in looking at UW's season-opening performance.

Jonathan Taylor/Associated Press (Associated Press)

QUARTERBACK: B

Jack Coan completed 19-of-26 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns. Despite missing Quintez Cephus on two deep throws, one of which Coan was under pressure, nine different receivers caught throws from the junior quarterback. The offense may have sputtered a bit, as head coach Paul Chryst noted after the game, but there was also plenty to like. Heck, even Chase Wolf threw a key block on Bradrick Shaw's touchdown run to cap the game's scoring.

RUNNING BACK: A+

Easiest grade of the game. Junior Jonathan Taylor showed his early credentials to Heisman voters with four touchdowns and 183 yards on just 18 touches (16 runs, two passes, two scores each on the ground and through the air). Nakia Watson and Bradrick Shaw each scored a touchdown -- with the former gaining 80 yards on 14 carries. Shaw's 15-yard score was undoubtedly a special one.

WIDE RECEIVER: A/B

The receiver room combined caught 11 of Wisconsin's 19 receptions on Friday night. Though Jonathan Taylor scored the two touchdowns through the air, I thought the Ted Gilmore's group played well. Kendric Pryor led all Badgers with four receptions, while Cephus -- in his first game back -- showed early on that he will be a receiving threat this season. The redshirt junior caught three receptions for 39 yards on five targets. Pryor also threw a key block on Taylor's first touchdown run.

TIGHT END: B/C

Redshirt sophomore Jake Ferguson caught three passes for 20 yards but he also coughed up the ball that gave USF possession. Redshirt senior offensive lineman David Moorman wore No. 46 as a pseudo-tight end with injuries to the position group.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B

Wisconsin racked up 433 yards of offset in a balanced setting -- 234 rushing, 199 receiving. The line helped open holes for Taylor, Watson and others on the ground. However, there are some things to clean up. Among them, UW gave up four sacks as USF got some pressure on Coan throughout the game.

DEFENSIVE LINE: A

Wisconsin appeared to go to a 2-4-5 nickel look throughout the game, and Jim Leonhard deployed two defensive linemen in that scheme. They played very well. Matt Henningsen picked a fumble out of the air and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown, and the walk-on also added a sack and quarterback hurry to his 2019 debut. Isaiahh Loudermilk recorded a forced fumble, and in his first career college game, true freshman Keeanu Benton tallied two tackles, including one for loss.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS: A

Wisconsin rotated in four inside linebackers throughout the contest, and those quartet of Badgers were the top four tacklers Friday night. Walk-on Mike Maskalunas led the team with six and nearly de-cleated South Florida's punter on a fourth down fake. Chris Orr, Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal all registered five tackles each in the win.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: A

Three of UW's four sacks came from the outside linebacker position in the win. Zack Baun's strip-sack of Blake Barnett instantly led to points with Henningsen's touchdown. Jaylan Franklin and Izayah Green-May also got to the quarterbacks later in the game as well.

CORNERBACKS: A

Wisconsin held South Florida to just 131 yards passing with the longest pass being 15 yards by back-up quarterback Jordan McCloud. Leonhard mixed and matched his game-ready corners throughout the game. Faion Hicks and Deron Harrell initially started, but Rachad Wildgoose and Caesar Williams also found time on the field when it mattered (Wildgoose saw snaps in the slot in the nickel package). Later in the game, Alexander Smith and true freshman Semar Melvin also played.

SAFETY: A

Wisconsin deployed a three-safety nickel package that was effective early in the game, and Eric Burrell and Collin Wilder both came up with interceptions in the win. Scott Nelson tallied four tackles and a pass breakup.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B/C

Walk-on Jack Dunn handled all the punt return duties on Friday night and returned four for 62 yards, including a 41-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Kicker Collin Larsh missed his only attempt of the game from 30 yards out but made all seven extra point attempts. Four of Zach Hintze’s eight kickoffs were touchbacks. Punter Anthony Lotti averaged 40.8 yards per punt on five attempts with a long of 59 yards and three downed inside the 20-yard line.

OVERALL: A/B