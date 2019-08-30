TAMPA -- The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers hope to kick off the season Friday with an evening road win against the South Florida Bulls inside Raymond James Stadium. This is the second all-time meeting between the two programs, as UW defeated USF, 27-10, at home during head coach Paul Chryst's first season as head coach in 2015. Now with Chryst entering his fifth year leading the Wisconsin football program, the team will open the season in the Sunshine State. Along with our BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen or stream the game.

KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET) TV: ESPN will broadcast the non-conference contest. Dave Flemming will serve as the play-by-play announcer, Louis Riddick as the analyst with Paul Carcaterra holding down sideline reporting duties. Where to stream the game: Via ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN mobile app. Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Longtime voices of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Mike Lucas (analyst) will call the action while Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. The iHeartRadio app is also an available option. Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 83, XM 83.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

Jon McNamara: My thoughts on this game changed during the course of fall camp. The reports regarding Jack Coan have been positive and I think Wisconsin will be able to run the football effectively all evening. Some questions on defense still need to be answered, but I think the Badgers come away with a nice road win to start the 2019 season. 28-17, Wisconsin Jake Kocorowski: This will be an interesting matchup.Wisconsin faces a South Florida offense with a new coordinator, which could show Jim Leonhard's defense some unexpected formations and personnel. The Badgers will have to adapt quickly, and it could keep the game tight. However, UW has Jonathan Taylor -- and USF gave up 247.5 yards per game last season. Yes, a new season does bring about new personnel, but I still think Chryst's offense rolls up yards in the running game and mixes in some big time passes to overwhelm the Bulls. 34-20, Wisconsin.