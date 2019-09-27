With two Badgers out for one half, Wisconsin to rely on backup safeties
During the third quarter of last weekend's 35-14 win over Michigan, Wisconsin lost its two starting safeties due to targeting penalties after jumping out to a five-touchdown lead. Not only did the Badgers' defense lose a couple of key defensive backfield contributors, but it happened on the same second half drive that will cost the two defensive backs the first 30 minutes of game time against Northwestern on Saturday.
Redshirt junior Collin Wilder entered the game after Eric Burrell's ejection, but the Houston transfer had seen playing time earlier this season. Five plays after the first targeting penalty shrunk the secondary's depth, however, redshirt freshman Reggie Pearson drilled Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey with a hit that was flagged for another.
With Scott Nelson out for the rest of the season since a left leg injury against South Florida, Wisconsin's top three safeties were not available. Now alongside Wilder, insert redshirt sophomore walk-on Tyler Mais.
"For us, it’s just a first up mentality," Mais said on Monday. "That’s something that Coach [Paul] Chryst talks a lot about is just being ready for opportunity to come. You never know when it’s going to come so you just always have to be ready."
Wisconsin's set of reserve safeties will be needed for at least the first half when it takes on Northwestern on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium (11 a.m. CT, ABC).
At first Mais worked with Wilder during the game, but redshirt freshman John Torchio also saw time late in the win that included a fourth quarter interception that ended Michigan's last offensive possession.
Wilder believes Mais and Torchio played well.
"Obviously throughout the week, they were doing scout team," Wilder said on Monday. "They were getting some reps to prepare for the game, but, I mean, they weren’t expecting that. I don’t think any of us were, but they came in there, and they knew their job. They knew exactly what to do, and they stepped up big time for us.”
On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard complimented the two for their preparation and jumping in when called upon against the then-No. 11 team in the nation.
"We didn't miss a beat. We didn't change the game plan," Leonhard said. "Those guys came in, in some tough situations and really responded. Liked what they did, and obviously 'Torch' gets an interception at the end of the game to seal it off."
From nearby Waunakee, Mais did not play the prior two seasons. Flash-forward to this 2019 campaign, he has participated in all three games and has recorded one tackle.
Knowing that Wisconsin walk-on tradition and being a part of it, what does it mean to Mais to be thrusted in a role and then have to perform?
“That’s a dream as a walk-on," Mais said. "That’s why you sign. That’s what this program’s about, giving walk-ons those opportunities, so for me, it’s just a special time. I feel very ready for it.”
Mais stated earlier this week that he felt comfortable playing against Michigan, though he admitted "there's always going to be stuff you need to improve on." He and Torchio were thrown into uncharted waters with Michigan attempting to show life late in the game. However, the third-year Badger safety recalled how he relied on his training and trusting the techniques he has been taught in his time at UW.
He also credited how Wisconsin practices in acclimating him to the meaningful snaps he received.
"The coaches do a great job of making practice like the game," Mais said. "Our scout team gives us a great look, and it’s very real to what we get in the game so that helps a lot when you’re out there.”
Northwestern (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) comes into Camp Randall Stadium with an offense that has struggled through the first quarter of the regular season. On top of that, the Wildcats also announced on Friday morning that its leading receiver, Bennett Skowronek, will miss Saturday's game.
Coordinator Mick McCall's unit ranks among the worst in the FBS in total offense (121st, 305.3 yards per game), passing offense (123rd, 136.0 yards per game), team passing efficiency (130th, 77.05 rating) and scoring offense (128th, 15.7 points per contest).
No matter the struggles that the Wildcats have experienced early on, communication will be key.
“Looking at their offense, they do some shifts and motions and certain things to where we’re going to truly have to communicate a lot, but that hasn’t changed," Wilder said. "I mean we’ve seen a lot of shifts and motions teams, but just having different people back there, we just got to really emphasize communicating. We’ve practiced together though with rotating different safeties and who we're playing with. We’ve practiced with each other all the time, so there shouldn’t be any issues. We all have good chemistry together, and we should be fine.”
UW listed Madison Cone as questionable this week with a left leg injury and was not made available for an interview. The junior has been designated as a second-team safety on the team's depth chart since Nelson suffered that season-ending injury in the win against South Florida on Aug. 30.
If he cannot go, Wilder, Mais and Torchio -- all three either current or former walk-ons -- will need to continue the high bar set for the defensive backfield during the first two quarters of Saturday's contest.
"That's one thing that this room is -- they're very smart. They're very bright. They know the defense," Wilder said about Mais and Torchio on Monday. "They know how to communicate just like us. They just haven't gotten as many reps, that's the only thing. Just giving them the reps this week, giving them more reps during game preparation. Not just me but Eric and Reggie and even Scotty, we're all going to be helping them just in game preparation because this is the first time that they're going to truly have to prepare to play.
"They're very smart guys. They're very capable. I'm definitely confident in both of them back there."
The precedent set by the defense has been impressive so far. Wisconsin leads the nation in a variety of major categories including scoring defense (4.7 points per game), total defense (171.3 yards per game), rushing defense (27 yards per game) and passing efficiency defense (75.7).
According to Wilder -- who has recorded five tackles, one for loss, along with an interception and three pass breakups in the three wins -- no matter who is playing in the defensive backfield, the unit should be ready to answer the call.
“You should take things personal when it’s the next man up mentality and how people take when you step out on to the field," Wilder said. "You really want people to be confident in you, and that's our mentality -- we want to be prepared. We want people to be confident when we step out on to that field, and it shouldn’t matter who’s out there. We should still be able to do our job, and the defense should have no drop off.”