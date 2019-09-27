During the third quarter of last weekend's 35-14 win over Michigan, Wisconsin lost its two starting safeties due to targeting penalties after jumping out to a five-touchdown lead. Not only did the Badgers' defense lose a couple of key defensive backfield contributors, but it happened on the same second half drive that will cost the two defensive backs the first 30 minutes of game time against Northwestern on Saturday. Redshirt junior Collin Wilder entered the game after Eric Burrell's ejection, but the Houston transfer had seen playing time earlier this season. Five plays after the first targeting penalty shrunk the secondary's depth, however, redshirt freshman Reggie Pearson drilled Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey with a hit that was flagged for another. With Scott Nelson out for the rest of the season since a left leg injury against South Florida, Wisconsin's top three safeties were not available. Now alongside Wilder, insert redshirt sophomore walk-on Tyler Mais. "For us, it’s just a first up mentality," Mais said on Monday. "That’s something that Coach [Paul] Chryst talks a lot about is just being ready for opportunity to come. You never know when it’s going to come so you just always have to be ready." Wisconsin's set of reserve safeties will be needed for at least the first half when it takes on Northwestern on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium (11 a.m. CT, ABC).

Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson leaving the field after this third quarter ejection due to being assessed a targeting penalty.

At first Mais worked with Wilder during the game, but redshirt freshman John Torchio also saw time late in the win that included a fourth quarter interception that ended Michigan's last offensive possession. Wilder believes Mais and Torchio played well. "Obviously throughout the week, they were doing scout team," Wilder said on Monday. "They were getting some reps to prepare for the game, but, I mean, they weren’t expecting that. I don’t think any of us were, but they came in there, and they knew their job. They knew exactly what to do, and they stepped up big time for us.” On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard complimented the two for their preparation and jumping in when called upon against the then-No. 11 team in the nation. "We didn't miss a beat. We didn't change the game plan," Leonhard said. "Those guys came in, in some tough situations and really responded. Liked what they did, and obviously 'Torch' gets an interception at the end of the game to seal it off." From nearby Waunakee, Mais did not play the prior two seasons. Flash-forward to this 2019 campaign, he has participated in all three games and has recorded one tackle. Knowing that Wisconsin walk-on tradition and being a part of it, what does it mean to Mais to be thrusted in a role and then have to perform? “That’s a dream as a walk-on," Mais said. "That’s why you sign. That’s what this program’s about, giving walk-ons those opportunities, so for me, it’s just a special time. I feel very ready for it.” Mais stated earlier this week that he felt comfortable playing against Michigan, though he admitted "there's always going to be stuff you need to improve on." He and Torchio were thrown into uncharted waters with Michigan attempting to show life late in the game. However, the third-year Badger safety recalled how he relied on his training and trusting the techniques he has been taught in his time at UW. He also credited how Wisconsin practices in acclimating him to the meaningful snaps he received. "The coaches do a great job of making practice like the game," Mais said. "Our scout team gives us a great look, and it’s very real to what we get in the game so that helps a lot when you’re out there.”

