Earlier this week, Ross Gengler and Wisconsin special teams coach Chris Haering spoke over the phone. During that conversation, UW's assistant notified the Delavan (WI) Darien product that he had received a preferred walk-on offer to play for his home-state program.

According to the in-state 2020 recruit, he was "ecstatic" about the opportunity.

"I was at a loss of words at the call. It was a great call," Gengler told BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday afternoon. "Me and him were both happy for each other. We’ve been talking for a while so we had a pretty good relationship."

Gengler recalled the first emotions that came over him after hearing the good news.

“Well being a lifetime Badgers fan and then being told you have the opportunity to play for them is just, you can’t even describe the feeling you get," Gengler said. "It was awesome. I certainly love that I have this opportunity, and I can’t thank God enough for it.”