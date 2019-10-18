News More News
BadgerBlitz.com mailbag: 2020 running backs, Wisconsin cornerbacks

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

BadgerBlitz.com always loves to gauge the pulse of the Wisconsin fanbase and its subscribers, so editor/recruiting analyst Jon McNamara and senior writer Jake Kocorowski open up the mailbag to questions. Below are just a few that we received from this community after UW's win against Michigan State.

From GoHuggie: Seems like we are working on multiple running back options now. Does that mean only Jo'Quavious Marks is only viable one left or is it a first accept, first accepted?

Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose.
Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose. (Dan Sanger)

Jon: Right now, the staff wouldn’t turn down a commitment from Jo’Quavious Marks or Kevontre Bradford, both of whom have taken official visits to Wisconsin. In that sense, it’s probably first come, first served between those two. With that, I think Len’Neth Whitehead, who is expected to visit officially for the Iowa game, enters that same category if the staff still doesn’t have a commitment at tailback before his trip the weekend of Nov. 7. Those three are likely Wisconsin’s top options at this point, but there are other prospects the staff is evaluating as well.

