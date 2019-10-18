Jon: Right now, the staff wouldn’t turn down a commitment from Jo’Quavious Marks or Kevontre Bradford, both of whom have taken official visits to Wisconsin. In that sense, it’s probably first come, first served between those two. With that, I think Len’Neth Whitehead, who is expected to visit officially for the Iowa game, enters that same category if the staff still doesn’t have a commitment at tailback before his trip the weekend of Nov. 7. Those three are likely Wisconsin’s top options at this point, but there are other prospects the staff is evaluating as well.