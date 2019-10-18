BadgerBlitz.com mailbag: 2020 running backs, Wisconsin cornerbacks
BadgerBlitz.com always loves to gauge the pulse of the Wisconsin fanbase and its subscribers, so editor/recruiting analyst Jon McNamara and senior writer Jake Kocorowski open up the mailbag to questions. Below are just a few that we received from this community after UW's win against Michigan State.
From GoHuggie: Seems like we are working on multiple running back options now. Does that mean only Jo'Quavious Marks is only viable one left or is it a first accept, first accepted?
Jon: Right now, the staff wouldn’t turn down a commitment from Jo’Quavious Marks or Kevontre Bradford, both of whom have taken official visits to Wisconsin. In that sense, it’s probably first come, first served between those two. With that, I think Len’Neth Whitehead, who is expected to visit officially for the Iowa game, enters that same category if the staff still doesn’t have a commitment at tailback before his trip the weekend of Nov. 7. Those three are likely Wisconsin’s top options at this point, but there are other prospects the staff is evaluating as well.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news