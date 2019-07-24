Colorado Springs (CO) Pine Creek head coach Todd Miller has seen new Wisconsin commit Max Lofy play football since the young defensive back was 12 or 13 years old. It was during Lofy's sophomore season in high school, however, where the growth stood out the most.

"Just getting better and better and better," Miller told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday. "He was a kid that played basketball, he was a kid that ran track. He wanted to play on the summer baseball team so he decided to go out for summer baseball, and he starts for the high school baseball team. Things come very easy to him that are physical."

Before announcing his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday, Lofy's recruiting process heated up over the past few months with offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and Arizona State, among others. Along with his abilities on the football field, Miller believes Lofy's track prowess - where he ran a 10.85-second 100-meter dash, according to athletic.net - would allow schools to "come knocking."

"Probably at the end of last season, just seeing how fast he had gotten, I knew some doors were going to open just because of his speed," Miller said.