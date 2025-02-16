Playing PG for the First Time, Jack Janicki Was the Lift Wisconsin Needed

“It was something to be thrown into that,” Janicki said. “Just building on to teammates and guys we have here, I feel completely comfortable running the offense because I know I got guys I can turn to.”

Running the point for most of the 17 minutes he logged after the ejection of reserve Kamari McGee , Janicki looked and played like a seasoned pro in No.16 Wisconsin’s 94-84 victory. He posted a career-high 11 points, and went 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Most importantly, he had two assists and no turnovers against Purdue guard Braden Smith’s pressure.

So, being thrust into playing point guard for the first time in college against the No.7 team in the country at Mackey Arena, being guarded by the league leader in steals, was simply viewed by him as the next step in his maturation.

Earning a spot at the back end of the University of Wisconsin’s rotation, the redshirt freshman guard has needed to adjust to the speed and physicality of the college game without losing confidence in shooting his perimeter shot.

Janicki had plenty of quality options on Saturday afternoon. John Tonje scored a game-high 32 points, Max Klesmit added 17 points and six assists, while Nolan Winter (12) and John Blackwell (11) also reached double figures.

But winning at Mackey Arena takes special moments, especially for a Wisconsin program that had beaten Purdue there just four times since 1972.

In Wisconsin’s last win in the building three years ago, Johnny Davis had a double-double with career highs in points (37) and rebounds (14), not to mention three assists, two blocks, and two steals. UW also fouled out its three centers – Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl, and Chris Vogt – while defending a young Zach Edey and preventing the Boilermakers from having a sizeable advantage in offensive rebounds and points in the paint.

Janicki nearly doubling his 9.9-minute average would qualify as a moment.

“As a freshman, he comes in and does that,” head coach Greg Gard said. “It’s his first time here on the court. He responded in a way and had production and impact on the game. What we've seen him do in practice, it just hasn’t come out because he hasn’t been in that situation.”

Wisconsin’s issues at point guard started to creep up when Blackwell picked up his second foul with 6:46 remaining and went to the bench. Things worsened 26 seconds later when reserve point guard Kamari McGee was given a flagrant-2 and subsequent ejection after hitting forward Trey Kaufman-Renn’s groin while fighting through a screen.

Janicki had worked at point guard in practice, so it wasn’t a completely foreign position to him, but he’d never done it in a game, let alone on the road in front of over 14,000 screaming fans.

“I’ve been here last year, on the bench sitting around, so I knew what to expect in terms of volume and energy,” Janicki said. “They do a great job here of making you feel a little bit uncomfortable. Once you’re in the game and get a feel for the first possession, we were just focused on what we had to do.”

His first basket at the 12:18 mark was an example. He executed a back-cut layup that Wisconsin saw could be open during film study and practiced against all week. Janicki said that gave him some rhythm.

He said his three-point miss with 12:33 remaining was the best the ball felt coming off his hand all afternoon. It gave him confidence when he hit three-pointers with 9:31 and 7:59 remaining, the latter giving Wisconsin its then-biggest lead at 71-60.

“It’s a blessing to watch, all his hard work paying off,” guard John Blackwell said. “It feels even better just because I know what he’s gone through, redshirting, and just learning throughout the season what he can get better at.”

Blackwell knows Janicki’s struggles better than anyone. They have been roommates and close friends since arriving together on campus before last season. Blackwell immediately earned playing time with his high basketball IQ, steadiness, and playmaking ability. Coming in as a walk-on, Janicki needed time to develop.

Blackwell said Janicki would ask for pointers and discuss game strategy. It was the missing piece to Janicki’s game since he already was comfortable with playing defense, being aggressive, and valuing the ball, things Gard demands from his guards.

“He’s going to be a really good player,” Blackwell said. “He’s a guy who just puts his head down, gets in the gym, always shooting shots. He does all the right things to play, doesn’t ever complain about anything, just comes in every day and works.”

Janicki showed his value when he scored nine points in Wisconsin’s 15-point win over No.9 Arizona but admittedly struggled to find "his feel” as Big Ten play started. Entering Saturday, Janicki hadn't scored in 12 of Wisconsin's past 20 games and had one basket in five others.

But his minutes stayed consistent because he did the hustle plays that made a difference, like outjumping Smith and guard Myles Colvin to redirect an offensive rebound with 10:18 remaining. The possession ended with a Klesmit three-point play and a 65-56 UW lead.

Blackwell got the credit in the scorebook for the offensive rebound, but Janicki is used to doing the unheralded dirty work. The role he thrived in for his team, not to mention his wide smile outside the visiting locker room, made it impossible for him to hide this time.

“I think I did some decent things at the one,” Janicki said. “I still think I can get a lot better, but it was nice to be able to roll with the punches and stay on top.

“This isn’t the last time there’s going to be issues this year or throughout my career. As I long I have that support staff, I feel confident to be able to figure it out.”