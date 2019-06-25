June turned out to be quite the busy month for Jameson Geers on the camp circuit. Prior to last Friday, the 2021 tight end made stops at the Lindenwood Mega Camp, Iowa, Notre Dame and Northwestern.

Friday, he participated in Wisconsin's final summer session and in his first time up to Madison, it resulted in an offer from the Badgers.

“I had a blast," Geers told BadgerBlitz.com early Monday morning. "I learned a lot from the coaches. We did a lot of technique stuff, so we did some blocking things with [tight ends coach Mickey] Turner."

That included working on route running, one-on-one drills, blocking and some additional work after the camp ended. He felt he performed "OK" overall and said he learned a lot in the blocking aspect of the position at UW, which was more emphasized in Madison.