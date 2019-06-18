Official visit reinforces OL Jack Nelson's commitment to Wisconsin
The first verbal commitment for Wisconsin in the class of 2020 came from offensive lineman Jack Nelson over 20 months ago in October of 2017.
Nelson has been a regular visitor on campus over the last two years but last weekend, the Stoughton, Wis., native finally took his official visit to UW.
“That just reinforced my decision a hundred times over. Just an incredible place, incredible people, I really can’t wait for this next chapter to start," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com regarding his feelings about Wisconsin on Tuesday evening. "Again, I have no regrets whatsoever of committing so early. I’m really glad I committed really early. I don’t have a problem with anything.
"I think it’s a great place, great people, great commits, too. Great players already - I met a lot of the guys. Committing early, I have no regrets about that."
