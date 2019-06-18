The first verbal commitment for Wisconsin in the class of 2020 came from offensive lineman Jack Nelson over 20 months ago in October of 2017.

Nelson has been a regular visitor on campus over the last two years but last weekend, the Stoughton, Wis., native finally took his official visit to UW.

“That just reinforced my decision a hundred times over. Just an incredible place, incredible people, I really can’t wait for this next chapter to start," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com regarding his feelings about Wisconsin on Tuesday evening. "Again, I have no regrets whatsoever of committing so early. I’m really glad I committed really early. I don’t have a problem with anything.

"I think it’s a great place, great people, great commits, too. Great players already - I met a lot of the guys. Committing early, I have no regrets about that."