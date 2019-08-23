"Being relentless on defense is half the battle," Nellis said after the game. "Not settling for anything that’s, ‘Oh, I get blocked and I’m OK to get blocked,’ so I just loved that his intensity is there and also his leadership showed up tonight.”

Though the official stats may not pop out, head coach Joel Nellis believes Nelson gave great effort in the season-opening victory.

Now with fall on the horizon, the 2021 recruit from one of Wisconsin's more prominent programs started his junior campaign with a 45-14 win over Wauwatosa East on Thursday night.

BROOKFIELD, WI -- Brookfield (WI) Central defensive lineman Hayden Nelson traveled across the country in June to visit and camp with several Division I schools.

As seen during the course of the game, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com that he took up some double teams from the Red Raiders while also facing their strong-side tackle he lined up against.

When facing those battles, he incorporated the dip-and-rip and slanting techniques.

"Definitely I’m going at where I’m slanting," Nelson said. "If I was slanting in, I’m going with the guard. Just trying to get extension and working through. It’s all what [defensive line coach Doug] Bieck always taught me.”

Nellis noted that Nelson will attract much attention in 2019 but will have to stay within the scheme and know that plays will come to him.

“I think he’s patient enough and knows what he’s got to do with our system that he’ll be fine as the season goes along," Nellis said.

As the year progresses, the topic of Nelson's recruiting process will likely come up often. He currently holds three offers from MAC programs Central Michigan, Kent State and Western Michigan. In June, he camped at Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame and Northwestern while also checking out some programs in the Carolinas.

When it comes to programs that have not yet offered, Nelson called out a quartet of Big Ten schools he is hearing from the most at the moment.

“I’d say Wisconsin, Michigan State and Northwestern, and Iowa’s up there, too," Nelson said.

Nelson stated he plans to visit Madison for the junior day when Wisconsin faces Michigan on Sept. 21.

“They just want to see the first five games, first four games," Nelson said regarding the feedback from UW. "Just see how I improved from my sophomore to my junior year.”

Nellis -- himself a former Wisconsin tight end that walked on from 2001-05 -- believes that Nelson, if he continues to work, is a player that can play at the college level and already has the size and speed to do so.

“I just think he’s a Big Ten player," Nellis said. "I think he’s a guy that belongs in that league. He’s only going to continue to improve. He’s a young kid. He’s got two years left, and I like where he’s at growth-wise.”

Wisconsin holds four verbal commitments for its 2021 class from four-star offensive lineman JP Benzschawel, athlete Jackson Acker, quarterback Deacon Hill and running back Loyal Crawford.