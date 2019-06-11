Tradition sticks out to RB DeaMonte Trayanum's during official visit
One of seven official visitors Wisconsin welcomed this past weekend, DeaMonte Trayanum took in Madison and the university area as part of his second official of his recruiting process.
Coming in Friday, the three-star athlete from Akron, Ohio, spent a lot of time with players and staff.
"Wisconsin is a good spot to be if you love tradition," Trayanum told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "The school itself is great, so is the campus and student life."
