2021 QB Deacon Hill enjoys first visit to Wisconsin
Taking a red eye from California to arrive in Madison on Saturday morning, 2021 quarterback Deacon Hill admitted he did not know what to expect when taking in his first visit to Wisconsin.
Staying around campus and touring the facilities being the main reasons for coming out to UW, the Santa Barbara, Calif., native used the word "amazing" a few times when giving his overall impressions of his trip.
"The coaching staff is amazing," Hill told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday afternoon. "Coach (Paul) Chryst is awesome. Great head coach, definitely a coach that I’d want to play with. [Quarterbacks coach Jon] Budmayr gave us a tour around campus and everything. It’s just beautiful and amazing.”
