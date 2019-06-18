Committed to Wisconsin since late January, in-state wide receiver Chimere Dike arrived in Madison this weekend for his official visit. Afterwards, he feels he's in the "perfect spot" at a place that "feels more like home every time I go there."

Talking to BadgerBlitz.com earlier this week about his overall thoughts of the visit, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound standout from Waukesha (WI) North also believes the trip "just reaffirmed the things I already knew."

"The coaches were great and super down to earth. Players are accepting and steer you straight, and the campus is the best in the country," Dike told BadgerBlitz.com. “Really it just reaffirmed the things I already knew. I left the visit thinking that this is the place I’m meant to be, even more than I thought before. I'm so happy I have the opportunity to be a Badger.”