One of the eight verbal commits to take his official visit to Wisconsin last weekend, Ben Barten toured the campus, potential home quarters, the Dane County Farmers' Market, and much more during his time in Madison.

At the beginning of the visit and during the trip, there apparently was a lot of food as well.

"We ate right away, and I swear they fed us every hour," Barten told BadgerBlitz.com on Friday evening. "There was so much food. It was amazing.”

Along with Barten, the other seven commits in the 2020 class who traveled to campus last weekend included fellow offensive linemen Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Dylan Barrett and Tanor Bortolini, wide receiver Chimere Dike, tight end Cole Dakovich and defensive lineman Cade McDonald.

According to the 6-foot-6, 275-pound lineman from Stratford, Wis., he is "close with all of them."

“At this point, I know a lot of them, what they’re all like, so there are not too many surprises with any of them," Barten said. "I hung out with Tanor quite a bit, too, because after we all hang out, everyone would come up to my room, and we’d all talk about our high school and everything. We all got to know each other really well, but we kind of all did already.”