Though the 2019 class will not have the opportunity to play the Crimson Tide, commits in the next two recruiting cycles do. UW's 2020 commits - if they stay and play five seasons - will have an opportunity to play the Crimson Tide inside Camp Randall Stadium in 2024. Wisconsin's 2021 class could have opportunities both in Madison and Tuscaloosa.

OL Dylan Barrett: "I think it’s awesome. The opportunity is now there and to be the best you have to face the best. I can’t wait to compete with them if I get the chance. With the class we have coming in and the legacy the current players and players before have left, it will be a huge event. I think we have a great opportunity to get a huge W."

OL Jack Nelson: "I think it’s great. A good chance to change things up. I bet it’ll be a challenging and exciting two games."

WR Chimere Dike: "I think it’s a great opportunity for UW to be able to show that they can play against the best. Alabama obviously has a great team and tradition and I believe Wisconsin is also one of the nation's top teams with one of the richest traditions. Overall, it’s great for college football and college football fans."

OL Tanor Bortolini: "I think that the opportunity to play a team that’s been consistently great over a long period of time is really exciting. Since that could be my redshirt junior and senior season there’s a chance that I could be playing in those games and going against some of the best players in the entire nation, which will be a good test for the team and hopefully a really good game."

DE Cade McDonald: "I was super excited to hear this - somewhat disappointed that I wouldn’t be able to play them earlier because I honestly have no clue if I plan to stay five years there. But it’s awesome news and if I end up graduating in four I will for sure be at the game. It’s an awesome opportunity and really cool to see Wisconsin getting a chance play against another solid program in the NCAA."

OLB Nick Herbig: "I feel like it is a great opportunity for both teams. Wisconsin and Alabama are both powerhouses and they will have the chance to prove to everyone why. I think it is a great idea that will draw a lot of fans and other people to the game."

OL Ben Barten: "I think that game will be a great opportunity for us to show what we got, considering they are a top-tier program.It will be a good way to show where we compare to everyone else."

OL Sean Timmis: "I think that would be an unreal experience. Everyone always wants a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the nation and I think that our team will definitely have the talent to do it."

Specialist Jack Van Dyke: "I was super excited and hyped up. Just the thought of being able to play against such an elite team like Alabama would be an amazing experience for the team itself and Wisconsin fans. Every game is special at camp, but playing against Alabama would be a different story."

Long snapper Duncan McKinley: "That should be my senior season and the chance to take on one of the best programs in college football at Camp Randall should be an amazing experience."

Inside linebacker Ross Gengler: "I was honestly shocked in a great way today to hear the news that we were going to play a SEC team at home. Words can’t describe how incredible this is! To actually play against the almighty Nick Saban and the 'Bama squad is a dream come to true. Talk about a great matchup of this century. I would be so blessed to play in that game."