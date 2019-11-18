News More News
Wisconsin Badgers Week 13 status report: NT Bryson Williams out vs. Purdue

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers released their Week 13 preliminary status report and depth chart ahead of its Big Ten West matchup with Purdue.

Sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams will miss another game -- his fifth in 2019 -- due to his left leg injury, while true freshman cornerback Semar Melvin (head) is questionable.

Preliminary Injury Report (Purdue)
Questionable  Out Out for the Season

CB Semar Melvin (Head)

NT Bryson Williams (Leg/Left)

WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)



TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)



LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)


S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)


TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)

TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
Week 13 Depth Chart (Purdue)
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)

G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)

C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)

RB

J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)

G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)

FB

J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)

M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)

WR

A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

WR

K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)

Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)

TE

J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)

C. Sampson (R-FR | 6-4, 280)

LT

C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)

T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)

LG

D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

C

T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)

RG

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)

J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327)

RT

L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)

T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)




DE

I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)

D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)

NT

K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)

G. Roberge (R-SR | 6-4, 292)

DE

G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279) OR

M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)

OLB

Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)

T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)

ILB

C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)

M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)

ILB

J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)

L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)

OLB

N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)

I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)

CB

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)

C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)

SS

R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)

C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)

FS

E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)

J. Torchio (R-FR | 601, 205)

CB

R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)

D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)




P

A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

FG

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

KO

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

LS

A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)

P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)

H

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)

PR

J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

KR

A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
