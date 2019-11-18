Wisconsin Badgers Week 13 status report: NT Bryson Williams out vs. Purdue
MADISON -- The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers released their Week 13 preliminary status report and depth chart ahead of its Big Ten West matchup with Purdue.
Sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams will miss another game -- his fifth in 2019 -- due to his left leg injury, while true freshman cornerback Semar Melvin (head) is questionable.
|Questionable
|Out
|Out for the Season
|
CB Semar Melvin (Head)
|
NT Bryson Williams (Leg/Left)
|
WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)
|
|
|
TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)
|
|
|
LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)
|
|
S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)
|
|
TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)
|
TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)
|
G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)
C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)
|
RB
|
J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)
|
G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)
|
M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)
|
WR
|
A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)
|
Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)
|
C. Sampson (R-FR | 6-4, 280)
|
LT
|
C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)
|
LG
|
D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)
|
K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)
|
C
|
T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)
|
RG
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)
|
J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327)
|
RT
|
L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)
|
T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)
|
|
|
|
DE
|
I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)
|
D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)
|
NT
|
K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)
|
G. Roberge (R-SR | 6-4, 292)
|
DE
|
G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279) OR
|
M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)
|
OLB
|
Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)
|
T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)
|
ILB
|
C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)
|
M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)
|
L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)
|
I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
|
C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)
|
SS
|
R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)
|
C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)
|
FS
|
E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)
|
J. Torchio (R-FR | 601, 205)
|
CB
|
R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)
|
D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
KO
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
LS
|
A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)
|
P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)
|
H
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)
|
PR
|
J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
KR
|
A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)