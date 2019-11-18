*How has Chryst seen Chris Orr and Zack Baun take advantage of their senior season, and what ways have they made the biggest impact on the team:

“I think they’ve both, within their own personalities, I think they’ve had a huge impact on this team. I’ve appreciated how they didn’t all of a sudden their senior year, they turn a switch on. But I think they both put everything they had into every moment this year. I’m talking from first time we got back from winter break and started this. Obviously have led and impacted this team on the field but off the field, they’ve been every bit as valuable to this team, and it’s been fun to watch. I think they’re both truly putting themselves all into it, but I think they’re having a blast with this group and that’s fun to see.”

*On how would Chryst describe Jeff Brohm’s creativity with what he likes to do on offense for Purdue and how aggressive he is:

“I got a lot of respect for Jeff as a football coach, and as best you can, getting to know him as a person. I think you hit the two things. It is very creative, and yet one thing I respect and appreciate is still you still see the fundamentals and you see the, it’s not just, ‘Oh I saw this play and we’re going to run it.’ In a different way, it makes you defend a lot of the field and have different things off of kind of the base play. I think it’s really well designed, and then they’re executing it and that’s the combination. I think he does a great job of kind of using, and we’ve seen it really, how he uses the personnel and kind of accordingly to what he has and who he has. Again it’s a different offense that we have to defend this week, and I think that’s why it’s important that we have a great week of preparation.”

*On how junior running back Jonathan Taylor has improved this year:

“I do think he has improved, and I think his understanding of defenses and how we’re trying to attack them, I think that’s gotten better. I think there’s no doubt that he’s more confident, and I say confident because you can see it in his play but in the pass protections in the passing game. I think there’s a lot to be said, too, with how he’s handled kind of the maturity part of it. That not every game or every run is that big play, but how he’s handled it and gone through it, I think that’s what I’ve been impressed with is just who he’s been throughout this.

“I can appreciate it and I understand it, but I’m not living the world that he’s in, and yet the level of consistency and work and kind of joy that he’s had and what he’s brought to others, I would have said last year or the year before he was good, but I think he’s still getting better there. That’s impressive to me.”

*This could be his last home game. Has it affected Taylor in any way that he has these decisions to make [regarding about declaring early for the NFL Draft]?

“You know, I don’t know. We’ve had conversations and talked about it before the season and then kind of made a decision that, ‘Alright, then let’s play this season.’ Certainly he’s smart and he knows, and yet I think the way he’s handled it -- when you say has it affected him -- I don’t think it’s negatively affected him. I’m sure he knows what’s there in front of him, but I think that’s what I’ve been impressed with. When you go to a meeting or you go to practice or in the game, he’s truly been in the moment, and I think that’s a gift. That speaks to his maturity, and I think also his care for this group. I can’t speak for him on it, but I’ve loved the way that he’s handled himself throughout all this.”

*On what Danny Davis has done the past few weeks, that it seems like the staff is turning him more into a playmaking role in some big situations?

“I think we’ve always felt really good and Danny, in the past, has made big plays. I think a lot of it’s, does the play play out to where you’re in position? [Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach] Joe Rudolph has a good [quote] “I hope that opportunity finds you.” You’ve got to be prepared for those moments, but you don’t know. It could be something as simple as you’ve got a play called and is the coverage the way the coverage is, or does it play, and so that’s kind of the beauty of playing this game is you don’t know when those opportunities come your way, and last couple games, they have come his way. Then it’s what you do with those opportunities, but it’s not like all of a sudden Danny did something, and boy now we got confidence in him and he’s earned the right for it. We’ve had that for a long time with him and a number of guys.”