Before the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers take the field against No. 3 Ohio State, BadgerBlitz.com asks five burning questions heading into the cross-divisional match-up.

1. How will this team respond to a new type of adversity not previously seen this season?

Wisconsin faced adversity against Michigan and Northwestern when those teams started late comebacks, and it locked down against the Wolverines and Wildcats to secure wins. Against Illinois, UW failed to keep the foot on the pedal in the second half and allowed Lovie Smith's team to stay in the game. Missed opportunities ultimately cost the Badgers a 7-0 start heading into Columbus. Now with a loss on their record and its undefeated streak dashed, just how will they respond? Outside linebacker Zack Baun mentioned "there's just a different kind of hunger now." "We're just ready to attack this week, and we've done a good job of leaving that in the past," Baun said on Monday. "Not completely forgetting about it, but using it as motivation and fire for this week."

2. How can Wisconsin contain an Ohio State offense led by quarterback Justin Fields?

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (Scott Stuart)

Ohio State's offense is humming right along through seven games. It averages nearly 50 points and almost 530 yards per contest while averaging 56 percent on its third down conversions. The Buckeyes are led by Georgia transfer Justin Fields, who has completed over 70 percent of his passes for 1,492 yards with 22 touchdowns to just one interception. He also provides a dual-threat attack in rushing for 291 yards on 4.6 yards per carry. "It's a really good combination of what they do schematically and spread you out, and who they do it with -- a lot of talent," head coach Paul Chryst said on Monday. "Then he can hurt you in a number of different ways. Very good passer and a good runner and truly makes everyone -- you got to play the whole play and everywhere on the field, you got to play that play. It's a credit to really the combination, right? It's the players, the scheme, and then it's them executing it, and they've been doing a really good job of that." If Wisconsin can contain his presence -- which is much easier said than done -- can it also do the same against running back J.K. Dobbins (947 yards, 7.1 yards per carry, seven touchdowns) and a group of wide outs led by K.J. Hill (29 receptions, 294 yards, four touchdowns)?

3. How can Wisconsin defend against a juggernaut in defensive end Chase Young?

All eyes focus in on defensive end Chase Young, who already has 9.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss this season. Not only that, but he has also forced three fumbles as well. "He's obviously really talented and plays with great effort," Chryst said on Monday. "He's got good size, length, explosive, and I think like any good player, has that confidence. He's done it, and has that confidence to where -- within it, there's almost, I don't want to say a patience because he doesn't look like he's playing slow by any means -- but to where he's playing a high level. "He sets it up well. I think that's where you see -- I don't want to say again, patience -- but you see him, he can truly attack the hole. If you overset him, he can come underneath. He does a good job setting up his pass rush. All those things. What any good player does, and obviously he's a really good player." Wisconsin's offensive line will have its hands full not just with Young but with a dominant unit as a whole. Ohio State's defense as a whole allows just eight points per game and 229 total yards per contest while registered 66 tackles for loss and 29 sacks through seven outings so far.

4. Can the running game pick itself up after being smothered by Illinois?

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor went over the century mark in rushing yards on Saturday in Champaign, but the offense as a whole struggled in that facet of the game. Wisconsin gained 156 yards against Illinois but only gained 3.6 yards per carry, and even Taylor was held to under five yards per touch. Central Michigan appeared to decently bottle up the run game against UW, and then the Badgers returned to the field two weeks later against Michigan and tallied 387 on the ground. Northwestern contained Wisconsin to 130 yards, and Chryst and Joe Rudolph's offense responded with 348 and 222 against Kent State and Michigan State, respectively. Can they do the same after the Illinois game? This will be a tall task for Wisconsin, as Ohio State gives up just 92.7 yards per game rushing and 2.6 yards per carry to opponents.

5. If the running game is stuffed up, can Jack Coan and the passing attack pick up the slack?