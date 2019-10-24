The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's cross-divisional showdown against Ohio State.
Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.
CURIOUS
McNamara: Everyone is wondering how this team will respond after Saturday’s loss to Illinois. I’m certainly in the same boat, and I think Ohio State is a great follow-up game for the Badgers. If Wisconsin still thinks it’s still one of the best teams in the country, the opportunity to do so is there for the taking.
Kocorowski: I’m interested in just how this team responds to this new adversity presented before them in an environment that will be Ohio Stadium. That loss against Illinois was not expected based on their dominant ways seen through the first six games, and it also threw my recalibrated trajectory for this team based on the previous undefeated streak back into flux. Will there be added fire and urgency to the team, and could that help/hurt on the road?
Low: I am very interested in the early stages of this game. How will those first two or three drives look for Wisconsin? Can this defense start on the front foot? The first quarter will tell us a lot about the response of this Badgers team following their first defeat.
CONFIDENT
McNamara: Regardless of what happened to Wisconsin last Saturday, this was going to be a tall task for head coach Paul Chryst and his team heading into Columbus. With that, I’m confident this group still understands it has plenty to play for. In fact, many of the same goals they had at the start of the year are still in tact. But at the end of the day, I’m not too confident when looking at this contest. I think Ohio State gets out to a lead early and never looks back.
Kocorowski: I feel confident that if the Badgers keep it close early on, it will have to withstand whatever Buckeyes throw at them in the second quarter. Ryan Day’s team flat-out dominates that second 15 minutes of play. In that time, OSU has outscored opponents 158-20. Last week against Northwestern, Ohio State took a 7-3 lead into that quarter and then proceeded to score 24 points before halftime on the road. I think defensively, Chris Orr, Zack Baun and the rest of the unit could at least withstand the initial push from OSU, but each player needs to own his "1/11th" in hoping to contain Brutus this weekend.
Low: I am confident in this Badgers defense playing well enough for Wisconsin to win. The No. 1 unit in the country in terms of points allowed per game, rushing yards allowed, and third down defense obviously faces its toughest test against Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins and company.
CONCERNED
McNamara: I think Ohio State is going to have a big advantage at wide receiver, where the Buckeyes feature K.J. Hill, Chris Olave, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack. After the chunk plays Wisconsin gave up against Illinois, I think there’s an opportunity for the Buckeyes to exploit UW’s secondary, With that, the Badgers are going to need a huge game from outside linebacker Zack Baun and the rest of Jim Leonhard’s front seven.
Kocorowski: There is a lot to be concerned about with this game, but I think the fact the once impermeable Wisconsin defense gave up some significant chunk plays to Illinois showed cracks in the armor that need fixing. Against the Fighting Illini, the Badgers showed vulnerability against an inconsistent unit.
Heading into Columbus, there are multiple players that could hurt Wisconsin. That all starts on the offensive side of the ball with Fields and Dobbins. UW will need to contain the offense and create some game-changing plays of its own in hopes of upsetting arguably the best team in the nation. So much easier said than done.
Low: I am obviously concerned about the Badgers going up against the speed and big play ability of Ohio State. In addition, Jack Coan and the Wisconsin passing game is a cause of concern if the Badgers go down early. If this team finds themselves in a hole in the first half, and that requires them to start throwing more than they would like, UW will be in serious trouble. This team will have a nearly impossible time winning this game by playing from behind.