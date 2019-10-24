BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned about heading into Wisconsin's cross-divisional showdown against Ohio State. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week's contest.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

CURIOUS

McNamara: Everyone is wondering how this team will respond after Saturday’s loss to Illinois. I’m certainly in the same boat, and I think Ohio State is a great follow-up game for the Badgers. If Wisconsin still thinks it’s still one of the best teams in the country, the opportunity to do so is there for the taking. Kocorowski: I’m interested in just how this team responds to this new adversity presented before them in an environment that will be Ohio Stadium. That loss against Illinois was not expected based on their dominant ways seen through the first six games, and it also threw my recalibrated trajectory for this team based on the previous undefeated streak back into flux. Will there be added fire and urgency to the team, and could that help/hurt on the road? Low: I am very interested in the early stages of this game. How will those first two or three drives look for Wisconsin? Can this defense start on the front foot? The first quarter will tell us a lot about the response of this Badgers team following their first defeat.

CONFIDENT

McNamara: Regardless of what happened to Wisconsin last Saturday, this was going to be a tall task for head coach Paul Chryst and his team heading into Columbus. With that, I’m confident this group still understands it has plenty to play for. In fact, many of the same goals they had at the start of the year are still in tact. But at the end of the day, I’m not too confident when looking at this contest. I think Ohio State gets out to a lead early and never looks back. Kocorowski: I feel confident that if the Badgers keep it close early on, it will have to withstand whatever Buckeyes throw at them in the second quarter. Ryan Day’s team flat-out dominates that second 15 minutes of play. In that time, OSU has outscored opponents 158-20. Last week against Northwestern, Ohio State took a 7-3 lead into that quarter and then proceeded to score 24 points before halftime on the road. I think defensively, Chris Orr, Zack Baun and the rest of the unit could at least withstand the initial push from OSU, but each player needs to own his "1/11th" in hoping to contain Brutus this weekend. Low: I am confident in this Badgers defense playing well enough for Wisconsin to win. The No. 1 unit in the country in terms of points allowed per game, rushing yards allowed, and third down defense obviously faces its toughest test against Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins and company.

CONCERNED