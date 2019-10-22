{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 14:28:59 -0500') }}
football
VIDEOS: Wisconsin coordinators Joe Rudolph, Jim Leonhard on Ohio State
Jake Kocorowski
BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition
MADISON -- Watch and listen to two former Wisconsin Badgers turned assistant coaches -- offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard -- during their Tuesday availability.