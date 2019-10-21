*On how he would describe the pressure Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields puts on defense, particularly on third down:

"It's a really good combination of what they do schematically and spread you out, and who they do it with -- a lot of talent. Then he can hurt you in a number of different ways. Very good passer and a good runner and truly makes everyone -- you got to play the whole play and everywhere on the field, you got to play that play. It's a credit to really the combination, right? It's the players, the scheme, and then it's them executing it, and they've been doing a really good job of that."

*On the lack of explosive plays in the run game and where the improvements need to come from:

"I think that a lot of those come when every guy is doing his part in it, and they don't just happen, right? That's why when you get them, you appreciate it. Each week, often times each play, there's a difference. It's different schemes or different players. Any big play, whether it's a run or a pass, comes from all the guys doing their part. Collectively, that leads to a big play."

*On Ohio State defensive end Chase Young:

"He's obviously really talented and plays with great effort. He's got good size, length, explosive, and I think like any good player, has that confidence. He's done it, and has that confidence to where -- within it, there's almost, I don't want to say a patience because he doesn't look like he's playing slow by any means -- but to where he's playing a high level.

"He sets it up well. I think that's where you see -- I don't want to say again, patience -- but you see him, he can truly attack the hole. If you overset him, he can come underneath. He does a good job setting up his pass rush. All those things. What any good player does, and obviously he's a really good player."

*On a couple of series that drove within Illinois 10, and if he saw some plays not succeed in large part because Illinois controlled the line of scrimmage on certain key plays:

"Yeah, I mean that's a big part of it, especially when you're running the ball, which a lot of those were runs. It takes both, right? Whenever you're running the ball, every guy's got to match up, and then you've got a numbers equation to it, but yeah, I think that's a fair statement."

*On how well he knows Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and if he senes that he has put a stamp on the program already:

"Getting to know him, right, in meetings. Certainly before I knew him, before I met him, you watch what he had, and you had a lot of respect for him. I think that who am I to judge on what his stamp is. I think that there's no question that he's done a heck of a job. I don't know to where you're asking, but it sure seems like he's doing what he wants to do. They're playing really hard. You either know or know of a lot their coaches, and a ton of respect for what they're doing. I think collectively, they're certainly playing at a really high level, and so therefore, he's doing a heck of a job."

*When you face a team as talented as Oho State, is there a tendency to maybe get out of what you do normally? How do you go about beating a team that maybe on paper has all these gifted players, maybe more than you?

"I think that you still, you get to play the game. I think when it comes down to it, you still have to execute. You still have to play good football. That's what we talked about last week, we talk about it every week when you do. When you play against a good team or when you are in an individual matchup against a really good player, it comes down to what you do, and how you do it. I would think that there's a natural instinct to where you maybe feel you got to do more than normal. You can't. You got to do your best. You strive for perfection, never will it be that, but I think you really have to trust yourself and trust how you play, and then trust those around you. Then you go play, and you cut it loose.

*On using both Jack Dunn and Danny Davis as punt returners on the field at the same time:

"I thought for what we were trying to get out of that game, it was good. The game before, there was three kicks, and it was 67 yards after the bounce. Even the one that we didn't field, I have a hard time saying, 'Boy, you should taken that one,' and obviously it got a good bounce, and we were backed up to our one. I thought it did. We minimized what had been on film previous, not just the game before but previously an area where that's a lot of hidden yardage. I thought it was good planning.

"You know what else I thought? The guys up front worked and allowed us to even get a couple of return opportunities. They weren't big, but kind of going in when you looked at the film, those were huge in the sense of what we had been seeing."