News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 07:58:55 -0500') }} football Edit

All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Wisconsin lost in dramatic and uncharacteristic fashion last weekend against Illinois, but the Badgers wrap up cross-divisional play on Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State.

QUICK PROGRAM FACTS

Head Coach: Ryan Day (10-0 at Ohio State, first full year as Buckeyes head coach)

Location: Columbus, Ohio

2018 Record: 13-1

2019 Record: 7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten

All-time Record: 918-325-53 (130 years)

Rankings: No. 3 AP

Series vs. Wisconsin: 59-18-5

In Columbus: 30-7-3

WHEN OHIO STATE HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade OHIO STATE 2019 PFF Grade

DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk

64.2

LT -- Thayer Munford

84.2

NT -- Bryson Williams

57.2

LG -- Jonah Jackson

73.5

DE -- Garrett Rand/Matt Henningsen*

61.2/66.2

C -- Josh Myers

68.3

OLB -- Zack Baun

91.8

RG -- Wyatt Davis

80.1

ILB -- Chris Orr

89.5

RT -- Branden Bowen

78.3

ILB -- Jack Sanborn

79.1

QB -- Justin Fields

91.2

OLB -- Noah Burks

57.2

RB -- JK Dobbins

76.2

CB -- Faion Hicks

63.3

WR -- Austin Mack

70.0

SS -- Reggie Pearson

72.3

WR -- Binjimen Victor

76.8

FS -- Eric Burrell

74.5

WR/HB/TE -- K.J. Hill

68.2

CB -- Deron Harrell

63.6

TE/HB-- Luke Farrell

59.4

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his players have quite the task ahead of them in hoping to contain an Ohio State offense that ranks third in the FBS in points per game (49.7), third in rushing yards per game (287.1), fifth in total offense and first in third down conversions (56.1 percent).

Quarterback Justin Fields has completed 70.7 percent of his throws for 1,492 yards with 22 touchdowns to just one interception (190.2 passing efficiency rating). On the ground, he has rushed for 291 yards on 4.6 yards per touch with an additional eight scores.

With him in the backfield sits the dynamic J.K. Dobbins, and the junior has rushed for 947 rushing yards on 7.1 yards per carry with seven touchdowns. It should be quite the show seeing how he and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor work to gain yards against each other's respective defenses. Do not forget about Master Teague, however (512 rushing yards, 7.0 yards per carry, four touchdowns).

Cornerbacks Faion Hicks, Rachad Wildgoose, Caesar Williams and Deron Harrell will have to face a talented set of Buckeyes wide receivers that include K.J. Hill (29 receptions, 294 yards, four touchdowns), Chris Olave (21 receptions, 318 yards, six touchdowns) and Binjimen Victor (19 receptions, 355 yards, three touchdowns).

For that matter, Ohio State will have to contend with a Wisconsin defense that -- despite giving up uncharacteristic chunk plays and points on the board to Illinois last weekend -- still ranks first in the nation in points allowed (7.6), rushing defense (58.4), passing yards allowed (135.4), total defense (193.9) and third down defense (16.1).

The Buckeyes have allowed just 14 sacks this season, and the Badgers (27 through seven games) hope to add quite a few more on Saturday with inside linebacker Chris Orr (eight sacks) and outside linebacker Zack Baun (6.5 sacks) leading the way.

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade OHIO STATE 2019 PFF Grade

LT -- Cole Van Lanen

78.4

DE -- Chase Young

96.2

LG -- Jason Erdmann OR Kayden Lyles*

61.6/58.9

DT -- Davon Hamilton

82.7

C -- Tyler Biadasz

73.6

DT --Jashon Cornell

90.9

RG -- Josh Seltzner OR Kayden Lyles*

61.3/58.9

DE -- Jonathon Cooper

61.7

RT -- Logan Bruss

69.3

LB -- Peter Werner

70.0

QB -- Jack Coan

79.4

LB -- Tuf Borland

70.1

RB -- Jonathan Taylor

89.2

LB -- Malik Harrison

76.0

FB -- John Chenal

68.4

CB -- Damon Arnette

77.3

WR -- A.J. Taylor

62.7

S -- Jordan Fuller

85.2

WR -- Kendric Pryor

74.7

CB -- Shaun Wade

75.6

TE -- Jake Ferguson

64.8

CB -- Jeffrey Okudah

83.0

Ohio State stacks talent on both sides of the ball, and Wisconsin's offense will have to contend with a defense that ranks the among the best in the nation in points allowed (8.0, second to Wisconsin), rush defense (92.7, ninth), passing yards allowed (136.3, second), total defense (229.0, second to Wisconsin), sacks per game (4.14, second) and third down defense (26%, third).

It really all starts with standout Chase Young, who has tallied 23 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

"He's obviously really talented and plays with great effort," head coach Paul Chryst said on Monday. "He's got good size, length, explosive, and I think like any good player, has that confidence. He's done it, and has that confidence to where -- within it, there's almost, I don't want to say a patience because he doesn't look like he's playing slow by any means -- but to where he's playing a high level.

"He sets it up well. I think that's where you see -- I don't want to say again, patience -- but you see him, he can truly attack the hole. If you overset him, he can come underneath. He does a good job setting up his pass rush. All those things. What any good player does, and obviously he's a really good player."

Keep an eye out on the following members of the front seven as well in linebackers Malik Harrison (37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks) and Baron Browning (23 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks), though the latter did not player against Northwestern last week.

The Buckeyes' defense has only allowed three touchdowns through the air, which, according to OSU, is tied for the fewest in the FBS. Cornerback Jeffrey Okudah leads the team in interceptions with three on a defense that has registered 10 overall through seven games. Fellow corner Shaun Wade has recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and seven pass breakups.

Last week, Jonathan Taylor ran for 132 yards, but Illinois held Wisconsin to just 156 rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry. Can quarterback Jack Coan -- who completed 24-of-32 passes for 264 yards with a touchdown and interception last Saturday -- move the offense down the field like he did against the Illini but with more points on the board against an elite OSU defense? Tight end Jake Ferguson emerged for the second consecutive game as a receiving threat with five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}