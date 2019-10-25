All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Wisconsin lost in dramatic and uncharacteristic fashion last weekend against Illinois, but the Badgers wrap up cross-divisional play on Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State.
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Ryan Day (10-0 at Ohio State, first full year as Buckeyes head coach)
Location: Columbus, Ohio
2018 Record: 13-1
2019 Record: 7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten
All-time Record: 918-325-53 (130 years)
Rankings: No. 3 AP
Series vs. Wisconsin: 59-18-5
In Columbus: 30-7-3
WHEN OHIO STATE HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|OHIO STATE
|2019 PFF Grade
|
DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk
|
64.2
|
LT -- Thayer Munford
|
84.2
|
NT -- Bryson Williams
|
57.2
|
LG -- Jonah Jackson
|
73.5
|
DE -- Garrett Rand/Matt Henningsen*
|
61.2/66.2
|
C -- Josh Myers
|
68.3
|
OLB -- Zack Baun
|
91.8
|
RG -- Wyatt Davis
|
80.1
|
ILB -- Chris Orr
|
89.5
|
RT -- Branden Bowen
|
78.3
|
ILB -- Jack Sanborn
|
79.1
|
QB -- Justin Fields
|
91.2
|
OLB -- Noah Burks
|
57.2
|
RB -- JK Dobbins
|
76.2
|
CB -- Faion Hicks
|
63.3
|
WR -- Austin Mack
|
70.0
|
SS -- Reggie Pearson
|
72.3
|
WR -- Binjimen Victor
|
76.8
|
FS -- Eric Burrell
|
74.5
|
WR/HB/TE -- K.J. Hill
|
68.2
|
CB -- Deron Harrell
|
63.6
|
TE/HB-- Luke Farrell
|
59.4
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his players have quite the task ahead of them in hoping to contain an Ohio State offense that ranks third in the FBS in points per game (49.7), third in rushing yards per game (287.1), fifth in total offense and first in third down conversions (56.1 percent).
Quarterback Justin Fields has completed 70.7 percent of his throws for 1,492 yards with 22 touchdowns to just one interception (190.2 passing efficiency rating). On the ground, he has rushed for 291 yards on 4.6 yards per touch with an additional eight scores.
With him in the backfield sits the dynamic J.K. Dobbins, and the junior has rushed for 947 rushing yards on 7.1 yards per carry with seven touchdowns. It should be quite the show seeing how he and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor work to gain yards against each other's respective defenses. Do not forget about Master Teague, however (512 rushing yards, 7.0 yards per carry, four touchdowns).
Cornerbacks Faion Hicks, Rachad Wildgoose, Caesar Williams and Deron Harrell will have to face a talented set of Buckeyes wide receivers that include K.J. Hill (29 receptions, 294 yards, four touchdowns), Chris Olave (21 receptions, 318 yards, six touchdowns) and Binjimen Victor (19 receptions, 355 yards, three touchdowns).
For that matter, Ohio State will have to contend with a Wisconsin defense that -- despite giving up uncharacteristic chunk plays and points on the board to Illinois last weekend -- still ranks first in the nation in points allowed (7.6), rushing defense (58.4), passing yards allowed (135.4), total defense (193.9) and third down defense (16.1).
The Buckeyes have allowed just 14 sacks this season, and the Badgers (27 through seven games) hope to add quite a few more on Saturday with inside linebacker Chris Orr (eight sacks) and outside linebacker Zack Baun (6.5 sacks) leading the way.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|2019 PFF Grade
|OHIO STATE
|2019 PFF Grade
|
LT -- Cole Van Lanen
|
78.4
|
DE -- Chase Young
|
96.2
|
LG -- Jason Erdmann OR Kayden Lyles*
|
61.6/58.9
|
DT -- Davon Hamilton
|
82.7
|
C -- Tyler Biadasz
|
73.6
|
DT --Jashon Cornell
|
90.9
|
RG -- Josh Seltzner OR Kayden Lyles*
|
61.3/58.9
|
DE -- Jonathon Cooper
|
61.7
|
RT -- Logan Bruss
|
69.3
|
LB -- Peter Werner
|
70.0
|
QB -- Jack Coan
|
79.4
|
LB -- Tuf Borland
|
70.1
|
RB -- Jonathan Taylor
|
89.2
|
LB -- Malik Harrison
|
76.0
|
FB -- John Chenal
|
68.4
|
CB -- Damon Arnette
|
77.3
|
WR -- A.J. Taylor
|
62.7
|
S -- Jordan Fuller
|
85.2
|
WR -- Kendric Pryor
|
74.7
|
CB -- Shaun Wade
|
75.6
|
TE -- Jake Ferguson
|
64.8
|
CB -- Jeffrey Okudah
|
83.0
Ohio State stacks talent on both sides of the ball, and Wisconsin's offense will have to contend with a defense that ranks the among the best in the nation in points allowed (8.0, second to Wisconsin), rush defense (92.7, ninth), passing yards allowed (136.3, second), total defense (229.0, second to Wisconsin), sacks per game (4.14, second) and third down defense (26%, third).
It really all starts with standout Chase Young, who has tallied 23 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
"He's obviously really talented and plays with great effort," head coach Paul Chryst said on Monday. "He's got good size, length, explosive, and I think like any good player, has that confidence. He's done it, and has that confidence to where -- within it, there's almost, I don't want to say a patience because he doesn't look like he's playing slow by any means -- but to where he's playing a high level.
"He sets it up well. I think that's where you see -- I don't want to say again, patience -- but you see him, he can truly attack the hole. If you overset him, he can come underneath. He does a good job setting up his pass rush. All those things. What any good player does, and obviously he's a really good player."
Keep an eye out on the following members of the front seven as well in linebackers Malik Harrison (37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks) and Baron Browning (23 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks), though the latter did not player against Northwestern last week.
The Buckeyes' defense has only allowed three touchdowns through the air, which, according to OSU, is tied for the fewest in the FBS. Cornerback Jeffrey Okudah leads the team in interceptions with three on a defense that has registered 10 overall through seven games. Fellow corner Shaun Wade has recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and seven pass breakups.
Last week, Jonathan Taylor ran for 132 yards, but Illinois held Wisconsin to just 156 rushing yards on 3.6 yards per carry. Can quarterback Jack Coan -- who completed 24-of-32 passes for 264 yards with a touchdown and interception last Saturday -- move the offense down the field like he did against the Illini but with more points on the board against an elite OSU defense? Tight end Jake Ferguson emerged for the second consecutive game as a receiving threat with five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.