BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where we deliver what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. Wisconsin lost in dramatic and uncharacteristic fashion last weekend against Illinois, but the Badgers wrap up cross-divisional play on Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State.

QUICK PROGRAM FACTS

Head Coach: Ryan Day (10-0 at Ohio State, first full year as Buckeyes head coach) Location: Columbus, Ohio 2018 Record: 13-1 2019 Record: 7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten All-time Record: 918-325-53 (130 years) Rankings: No. 3 AP Series vs. Wisconsin: 59-18-5 In Columbus: 30-7-3

WHEN OHIO STATE HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade OHIO STATE 2019 PFF Grade DE -- Isaiahh Loudermilk 64.2 LT -- Thayer Munford 84.2 NT -- Bryson Williams 57.2 LG -- Jonah Jackson 73.5 DE -- Garrett Rand/Matt Henningsen* 61.2/66.2 C -- Josh Myers 68.3 OLB -- Zack Baun 91.8 RG -- Wyatt Davis 80.1 ILB -- Chris Orr 89.5 RT -- Branden Bowen 78.3 ILB -- Jack Sanborn 79.1 QB -- Justin Fields 91.2 OLB -- Noah Burks 57.2 RB -- JK Dobbins 76.2 CB -- Faion Hicks 63.3 WR -- Austin Mack 70.0 SS -- Reggie Pearson 72.3 WR -- Binjimen Victor 76.8 FS -- Eric Burrell 74.5 WR/HB/TE -- K.J. Hill 68.2 CB -- Deron Harrell 63.6 TE/HB-- Luke Farrell 59.4

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his players have quite the task ahead of them in hoping to contain an Ohio State offense that ranks third in the FBS in points per game (49.7), third in rushing yards per game (287.1), fifth in total offense and first in third down conversions (56.1 percent). Quarterback Justin Fields has completed 70.7 percent of his throws for 1,492 yards with 22 touchdowns to just one interception (190.2 passing efficiency rating). On the ground, he has rushed for 291 yards on 4.6 yards per touch with an additional eight scores.

With him in the backfield sits the dynamic J.K. Dobbins, and the junior has rushed for 947 rushing yards on 7.1 yards per carry with seven touchdowns. It should be quite the show seeing how he and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor work to gain yards against each other's respective defenses. Do not forget about Master Teague, however (512 rushing yards, 7.0 yards per carry, four touchdowns). Cornerbacks Faion Hicks, Rachad Wildgoose, Caesar Williams and Deron Harrell will have to face a talented set of Buckeyes wide receivers that include K.J. Hill (29 receptions, 294 yards, four touchdowns), Chris Olave (21 receptions, 318 yards, six touchdowns) and Binjimen Victor (19 receptions, 355 yards, three touchdowns). For that matter, Ohio State will have to contend with a Wisconsin defense that -- despite giving up uncharacteristic chunk plays and points on the board to Illinois last weekend -- still ranks first in the nation in points allowed (7.6), rushing defense (58.4), passing yards allowed (135.4), total defense (193.9) and third down defense (16.1). The Buckeyes have allowed just 14 sacks this season, and the Badgers (27 through seven games) hope to add quite a few more on Saturday with inside linebacker Chris Orr (eight sacks) and outside linebacker Zack Baun (6.5 sacks) leading the way.

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade OHIO STATE 2019 PFF Grade LT -- Cole Van Lanen 78.4 DE -- Chase Young 96.2 LG -- Jason Erdmann OR Kayden Lyles* 61.6/58.9 DT -- Davon Hamilton 82.7 C -- Tyler Biadasz 73.6 DT --Jashon Cornell 90.9 RG -- Josh Seltzner OR Kayden Lyles* 61.3/58.9 DE -- Jonathon Cooper 61.7 RT -- Logan Bruss 69.3 LB -- Peter Werner 70.0 QB -- Jack Coan 79.4 LB -- Tuf Borland 70.1 RB -- Jonathan Taylor 89.2 LB -- Malik Harrison 76.0 FB -- John Chenal 68.4 CB -- Damon Arnette 77.3 WR -- A.J. Taylor 62.7 S -- Jordan Fuller 85.2 WR -- Kendric Pryor 74.7 CB -- Shaun Wade 75.6 TE -- Jake Ferguson 64.8 CB -- Jeffrey Okudah 83.0