News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 10:15:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 9 Wisconsin status report: Two Badgers questionable for Ohio State

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers released their Week 9 status report and depth chart as they prepare for the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Once again, inside linebacker Leo Chenal and fullback Mason Stokke are questionable on a Monday status report with respective head injuries. Both missed consecutive contests against Illinois and Michigan State.

Preliminary Status Report (Ohio State)
Questionable  Out Out for the Season

ILB Leo Chenal (Head)


WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)

FB Mason Stokke (Head)


TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)



LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)


S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)


TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)

TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
Week 9 Depth Chart (Ohio State)
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)

G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)

C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)

RB

J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)

G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)

FB

J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)

M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)

WR

A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

WR

K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)

Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)

TE

J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)

C. Sampson (R-FR | 6-4, 280)

LT

C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)

T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)

LG

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328) OR

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

C

T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)

RG

J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327) OR

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

RT

L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)

D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)



DE

I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)

M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)

NT

B. Williams (SO | 6-2, 300)

K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)

DE

G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279)

D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)

OLB

Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)

T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)

ILB

C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)

M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)

ILB

J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)

L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)

OLB

N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)

I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)

CB

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)

C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)

SS

R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)

C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)

FS

E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)

J. Torchio (R-FR | 601, 205)

CB

D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)

R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)




P

A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

FG

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

KO

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

LS

A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)

P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)

H

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)

PR

J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

KR

A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}