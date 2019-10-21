Week 9 Wisconsin status report: Two Badgers questionable for Ohio State
MADISON -- The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers released their Week 9 status report and depth chart as they prepare for the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Once again, inside linebacker Leo Chenal and fullback Mason Stokke are questionable on a Monday status report with respective head injuries. Both missed consecutive contests against Illinois and Michigan State.
|Questionable
|Out
|Out for the Season
|
ILB Leo Chenal (Head)
|
|
WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)
|
FB Mason Stokke (Head)
|
|
TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)
|
|
|
LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)
|
|
S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)
|
|
TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)
|
TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)
|
G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)
C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)
|
RB
|
J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)
|
G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)
|
FB
|
J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)
|
M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)
|
WR
|
A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)
|
Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)
|
TE
|
J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)
|
C. Sampson (R-FR | 6-4, 280)
|
LT
|
C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)
|
T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)
|
LG
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328) OR
|
K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)
|
C
|
T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)
|
J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)
|
RG
|
J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327) OR
|
K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)
|
RT
|
L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)
|
D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)
|
|
|
DE
|
I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)
|
M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)
|
NT
|
B. Williams (SO | 6-2, 300)
|
K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)
|
DE
|
G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279)
|
D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)
|
OLB
|
Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)
|
T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)
|
ILB
|
C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)
|
M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)
|
ILB
|
J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)
|
L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)
|
OLB
|
N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)
|
I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
|
C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)
|
SS
|
R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)
|
C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)
|
FS
|
E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)
|
J. Torchio (R-FR | 601, 205)
|
CB
|
D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)
|
R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
FG
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
KO
|
Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)
|
C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)
|
LS
|
A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)
|
P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)
|
H
|
C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)
|
C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)
|
PR
|
J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)
|
D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)
|
KR
|
A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)
|
F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)