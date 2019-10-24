Week 9 Wisconsin updated status report: Three Badgers questionable vs. OSU
MADISON -- The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers released their updated status report on Thursday morning, and one more contributor has been added.
UW designated defensive end Garrett Rand as questionable on the list that was distributed to reporters on Saturday. He joins inside linebacker Leo Chenal and fullback Mason Stokke (both with respective head injuries) with that status.
In six games, Rand has tallied 12 tackles and a quarterback hurry. Both Chenal and Stokke missed the past two games, with the former also missing UW's win against Northwestern.
|Questionable
|Out
|Out for the Season
|
ILB Leo Chenal (Head)
|
|
WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)
|
DE Garrett Rand (Head)
|
|
LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)
|
FB Mason Stokke (Head)
|
|
S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)
|
|
TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)
|
TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)
|
TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)