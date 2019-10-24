MADISON -- The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers released their updated status report on Thursday morning, and one more contributor has been added.

UW designated defensive end Garrett Rand as questionable on the list that was distributed to reporters on Saturday. He joins inside linebacker Leo Chenal and fullback Mason Stokke (both with respective head injuries) with that status.

In six games, Rand has tallied 12 tackles and a quarterback hurry. Both Chenal and Stokke missed the past two games, with the former also missing UW's win against Northwestern.