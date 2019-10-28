After two consecutive losses, the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers now have its second week to rest up before the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes come to town for a Nov. 9 clash. The Heartland Trophy will not be the only thing at stake, as Paul Chryst's team needs to be perfect next month to have any shot of capturing the Big Ten West division.

Our 3-2-1 gives three things BadgerBlitz.com learned, two questions posed, and one prediction we have heading into Wisconsin's second open weekend.