3-2-1: Wisconsin enters second bye week with good timing
After two consecutive losses, the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers now have its second week to rest up before the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes come to town for a Nov. 9 clash. The Heartland Trophy will not be the only thing at stake, as Paul Chryst's team needs to be perfect next month to have any shot of capturing the Big Ten West division.
Our 3-2-1 gives three things BadgerBlitz.com learned, two questions posed, and one prediction we have heading into Wisconsin's second open weekend.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED HEADING INTO THE BYE WEEK
1. There is a lot of good that has happened through eight games, but there is definitely work needing to be done.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news