COLUMBUS, OHIO -- With 12:08 remaining in the third quarter, the Wisconsin Badgers showed life on offense. A sign of complementary football gleamed from that unit after their defense bottled up a potent Ohio State offense to 180 yards in the first half and a three-and-out on the Buckeyes' initial drive after halftime.

For that matter, the special teams unit displayed an ability to make an impact play when redshirt freshman Alexander Smith blocked a punt, which put Wisconsin in prime territory at the OSU 30-yard line. Quarterback Jack Coan dropped a third-down dime to wide receiver A.J. Taylor for a 26-yard score, and all of a sudden, Wisconsin found itself in a 10-7 game and one possession away from tying it.

“I mean, the whole team definitely got excited, and we thought we were going to make a run," Coan said after the game.

And just like that, Ohio State struck immediately thereafter, and again, and again ... and again. Any thought of momentum drained away like the rains that pelted Ohio Stadium on Saturday.