BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned during Wisconsin's second open weekend. Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week.

CURIOUS

McNamara: I’m curious to see what both Iowa and Wisconsin look like after a bye week for each program. The Hawkeyes are coming off two straight wins over Purdue and Northwestern; the Badgers are on the flip side after losses to Illinois and Ohio State. UW has won six of the last seven meetings, but both teams are still fighting for a spot in the Big Ten title game. Kocorowski: I’m just curious how this team responds on the field back at home after a week’s rest. Ohio State unleashed its offensive fury in the second half on Saturday while its defense dominated from the outset. In two weeks, Wisconsin has been out-executed -- which has been a stark contrast from the first six games for the most part. The team has the leadership and a closeness that should help it rally and get ready for this critical home stretch where it needs to be perfect to stay in contention. We’ll see if that comes to fruition starting with the matchup against a stingy Iowa squad that has quite the defense. Low: I am curious to see what the atmosphere is like in Camp Randall Stadium following two tough weeks away from home. I am especially curious to see how quickly the energy at the Camp may shift if Wisconsin gets off to a sluggish start against the Hawkeyes. We will see what this team is made of as they now face serious adversity, but still have a very realistic chance of playing in Indianapolis.

CONFIDENT

Wisconsin inside linebacker Chris Orr (54) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

McNamara: This is more of a “big-picture” answer, but I’m confident that if Wisconsin wins out it will be in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game. Yes, UW is going to need some help, but I think that will come as early as this Saturday when the dust settles on the Minnesota vs. Penn State game. If things pan out as expected, the Badgers are Gophers will likely be playing on Nov. 30 for the right to represent the West in the conference’s championship game. Kocorowski: I’m extremely confident in the Wisconsin pass rush and what it can do. Even in the loss in Columbus, one of the short list of positives came from the fact they pressured Justin Fields for over two quarters to the tune of five sacks. Through eight games, it holds 32 sacks -- tied for fourth in the nation with Virginia. After a season where Wisconsin struggled to get pressure on opposing signal callers, Jim Leonhard’s defense has drastically improved. Now we’ll see in nine days if they can create similar havoc against Iowa, which has allowed 18 through eight contests. Low: I am confident that this defense will be able to thrive against Iowa and in the weeks beyond. Not only has the Wisconsin defense been able to control opposing offenses aside from a few big plays at Illinois and superior NFL talent in Columbus, but the Iowa offense struggled against the two best teams it has faced in Michigan and Penn State. The Hawkeyes only managed a total of 15 points and a single touchdown throughout those two losses.

CONCERNED

Wisconsin offensive linemen Logan Bruss (60), Jason Erdmann (78) and Tyler Biadasz (61) (Dan Sanger)