The 3Cs: Wisconsin's second open weekend
BadgerBlitz.com's weekly feature, "The 3Cs," returns for the 2019 season. The staff takes a look at one thing we're curious, confident and concerned during Wisconsin's second open weekend.
Editor and recruiting analyst Jon McNamara, senior writer Jake Kocorowski and staff writer Asher Low each give their thoughts on the aforementioned topics for this week.
CURIOUS
McNamara: I’m curious to see what both Iowa and Wisconsin look like after a bye week for each program. The Hawkeyes are coming off two straight wins over Purdue and Northwestern; the Badgers are on the flip side after losses to Illinois and Ohio State. UW has won six of the last seven meetings, but both teams are still fighting for a spot in the Big Ten title game.
Kocorowski: I’m just curious how this team responds on the field back at home after a week’s rest. Ohio State unleashed its offensive fury in the second half on Saturday while its defense dominated from the outset. In two weeks, Wisconsin has been out-executed -- which has been a stark contrast from the first six games for the most part.
The team has the leadership and a closeness that should help it rally and get ready for this critical home stretch where it needs to be perfect to stay in contention. We’ll see if that comes to fruition starting with the matchup against a stingy Iowa squad that has quite the defense.
Low: I am curious to see what the atmosphere is like in Camp Randall Stadium following two tough weeks away from home. I am especially curious to see how quickly the energy at the Camp may shift if Wisconsin gets off to a sluggish start against the Hawkeyes. We will see what this team is made of as they now face serious adversity, but still have a very realistic chance of playing in Indianapolis.
CONFIDENT
McNamara: This is more of a “big-picture” answer, but I’m confident that if Wisconsin wins out it will be in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game. Yes, UW is going to need some help, but I think that will come as early as this Saturday when the dust settles on the Minnesota vs. Penn State game. If things pan out as expected, the Badgers are Gophers will likely be playing on Nov. 30 for the right to represent the West in the conference’s championship game.
Kocorowski: I’m extremely confident in the Wisconsin pass rush and what it can do. Even in the loss in Columbus, one of the short list of positives came from the fact they pressured Justin Fields for over two quarters to the tune of five sacks. Through eight games, it holds 32 sacks -- tied for fourth in the nation with Virginia. After a season where Wisconsin struggled to get pressure on opposing signal callers, Jim Leonhard’s defense has drastically improved. Now we’ll see in nine days if they can create similar havoc against Iowa, which has allowed 18 through eight contests.
Low: I am confident that this defense will be able to thrive against Iowa and in the weeks beyond. Not only has the Wisconsin defense been able to control opposing offenses aside from a few big plays at Illinois and superior NFL talent in Columbus, but the Iowa offense struggled against the two best teams it has faced in Michigan and Penn State. The Hawkeyes only managed a total of 15 points and a single touchdown throughout those two losses.
CONCERNED
McNamara: His answer is still forthcoming, but I have to agree with Jake. Wisconsin’s rushing attack -- or lack thereof against quality defenses -- is concerning as the Badgers hit their stretch run. My focus, though, is more on the offensive line, as Joe Rudolph’s group has shuffled a few players around in hopes of finding the best mix. Wisconsin is No. 24 in the country in rushing offense (216.4 per game), but big chunks of that came against South Florida (234 yards), Kent State (348) and Michigan (359). UW needs to get some things fixed up front if it wants to go 4-0 in November.
Kocorowski: I feel like I’ve talked about this before in a couple other articles, but I wonder how the Wisconsin rushing attack will regain its footing. Just 83 yards against Ohio State on 2.4 yards per attempt and 156 against Illinois on 3.6 yards per carry. Since the Northwestern, and with the exception of Kent State and its undersized line, the run game has not been dominant. Iowa ranks seventh in the nation in rushing yards allowed (87.8). In what will be another physical battle where winning the line of scrimmage will be key to the game’s outcome ... can the offensive line and others get the push to unleash Jonathan Taylor?
Low: What concerns me most about the Wisconsin offense is its ability to play from behind and play against adversity. In the biggest moments of the season throughout the past couple of weeks, the Badgers have been beaten in the trenches. Jake mentioned the rushing numbers against quality defenses, but while the aerial attack has had some success, nothing has shown us that this team has the ability to make up deficits through the air. The Badgers can’t fall behind by multiple scores at any point against the Hawkeyes because the road back is that much tougher given their identity.