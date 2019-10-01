Twenty-seven (27) of the 60 offensive snaps by Wisconsin against Northwestern came out of the one running back, one tight end, three wide receiver.

By our highly unofficial results, BadgerBlitz.com also tallied 10 first-down plays where Wisconsin ran out of 11 personnel.

I had a conversation with redshirt junior wide receiver Kendric Pryor on Tuesday discussing the use of shotgun and 11 personnel. I asked if it could be game planning for each opponent, but I also told him I believed it could be trying to get the best 11 players on the field and also maximize and stretch the field. The redshirt junior responded with how it could help the unit be more balanced.

"When you traditionally used to see a 21, 12 [personnel] and then on third down we go 11, it's kind of obvious that we might be passing, or it's a greater chance we're going to pass the ball," Pryor said. "Now if we're starting off with that, 11 on first and second down, switching up, teams can't play us like how normally they [have]. They got to play us differently.

"That's what it kind of was, just to change up the perspective of the offense a little bit. Give it more balance with the run and pass, and just being in 11 can kind of help us do that."