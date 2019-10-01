Breaking down Wisconsin's offensive personnel vs. Northwestern
The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers pulled out a 24-15 win over the normally feisty Northwestern Wildcats last Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium, but it was the first poor outing of the 2019 season for head coach Paul Chryst's offense.
Credit should be given to the NU defense under former UW assistant Mike Hankwitz and its players. The Wisconsin offense gained just 243 yards (130 rushing, 113 passing), moved the chains a mere 13 times and only converted 4-of-16 third down attempts in the win.
As seen below, BadgerBlitz.com continues its series of breaking down UW's offensive personnel groupings. Against the Wildcats, the Badgers used a look we have not seen before, worked quarterback Jack Coan out of shotgun (A LOT) and, yes, made positive use out of the "Hippo" package.
|1st half personnel
|No. of times used
|2nd half personnel
|No. of times used
|
10
|
3
|
10
|
11
|
14
|
11
|
13
|
12
|
12
|
20
|
|
20
|
21
|
13
|
21
|
5
|
22
|
1
|
22
|
6
|
23
|
VICTORY
|
3
|
HIPPO
|
2
|
HIPPO
|
1ST HALF TOTAL
|
33
|
2ND HALF TOTAL
|
27
11 PERSONNEL THE MOST USED VS. NORTHWESTERN
Twenty-seven (27) of the 60 offensive snaps by Wisconsin against Northwestern came out of the one running back, one tight end, three wide receiver.
By our highly unofficial results, BadgerBlitz.com also tallied 10 first-down plays where Wisconsin ran out of 11 personnel.
I had a conversation with redshirt junior wide receiver Kendric Pryor on Tuesday discussing the use of shotgun and 11 personnel. I asked if it could be game planning for each opponent, but I also told him I believed it could be trying to get the best 11 players on the field and also maximize and stretch the field. The redshirt junior responded with how it could help the unit be more balanced.
"When you traditionally used to see a 21, 12 [personnel] and then on third down we go 11, it's kind of obvious that we might be passing, or it's a greater chance we're going to pass the ball," Pryor said. "Now if we're starting off with that, 11 on first and second down, switching up, teams can't play us like how normally they [have]. They got to play us differently.
"That's what it kind of was, just to change up the perspective of the offense a little bit. Give it more balance with the run and pass, and just being in 11 can kind of help us do that."
